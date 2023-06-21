From pothos to snake plants, ferns to fiddle leaf figs, adding a bit of green into your home is a great way to give your space a little boost. While the splash of color and life adds a certain je ne sais pas to any home, house plants can also offer an abundance of health benefits. Learn more about the many ways house plants can improve your life!

Reduce Stress and Improve Mood

According to a study, a certain bacterium in plant soil has been proven to trigger the release of serotonin, otherwise known as the happy hormone. Aside from this chemical release, plants can also provide their owner with a sense of purpose. The act of caring for something other than oneself is often linked to an improved sense of pride and purpose.

Improve Quality of Indoor Air

Breathe a breath of fresh air when you add plants to your home! Plants complete a process called photosynthesis in which they take the carbon dioxide out of the air and convert it into oxygen. Plants can also reduce the level of indoor pollutants and minimize human exposure to harmful compounds.

Increase Indoor Humidity

Don’t suffer through dry air anymore. With the help of a process called evapotranspiration, houseplants are able to take water from the soil, through their roots and stem, and to the leaves. Once the moisture makes it to the leaves, the water is then evaporated into the air through pores on the leaves.

Reduce Sound Pollution

Yodelayheehoo! Nobody wants an echoey home. Cut down on your sound pollution with the help of a leafy friend! From leaves, to branches, to stems, plants’ dynamic surface area makes them excellent sound absorbers.