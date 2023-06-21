Rabbits are a frequently sought after furry companion. Their sweet little noses and fluffy tails make them irresistible in the eyes of animal lovers everywhere. While bunnies make great pets, they are also a tremendous responsibility. Don’t look like a rabbit caught in headlights!. Check out this comprehensive list of things to take into consideration before you commit caring for your new best friend.

Bunnies Are a Long Term Commitment

Rabbits can live to be up to fifteen years old. While you might want a bunny now, it’s important to consider if you’ll still want one years from now. It is imperative to ensure that you can commit to taking care of your furry friend until the very end.

Bunnies Are Active!

Rabbits are little furry balls of energy and they require a lot of exercise to get it all out. Bunnies need a minimum of four hours of exercise time outside of their cage each day. It’s important to consider if you’ll be able to allot enough time in your day to care for you rabbit.

Bunnies LOVE to Chew

You have to make sure your home is bunny ready! From furniture, to walls to carpet, bunnies will stop at nothing to get a quick nibble in. Be sure to rabbit proof your house before you decide to take one home.

Bunnies Need A LOT of Space

Because pet stores often market them as such, cages for rabbits are often far too small to match their needs. The average bunny needs an enclosure that is up to 3-4 times its length. Be sure you can afford and cater to the proper space that your new pet requires.

Bunnies Can Make a Mess

Being a rabbit-owner means you are on clean up duty! Rabbits’ enclosures can get dirty quickly, and leaving them messy can have a serious impact on your furry friend’s overall health. Be sure that you are performing spot cleaning daily and a deeper, fuller cleaning at least once per week.