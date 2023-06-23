If you have tile floors in your home, you know that the grout between the tiles collects dirt. It might be so discolored that you don’t even know what color the grout originally was.

Figure out What Type of Grout You Have

It’s important to know what kind of grout you’re dealing with, as well as whether it’s pre-colored and sealed or unsealed. Those factors will determine the type of cleaner that you’ll use.

If your floor has sanded grout, you’ll see and feel grit on the surface. Unsanded grout will look smooth and feel a bit sticky. Epoxy grout is often used in places where it will be exposed to a lot of water, such as in a shower or on a kitchen backsplash.

Find the Right Solution to Clean Your Grout

If your grout is sealed, you can make a solution with equal parts vinegar and water. Spray it on the grout, give it about five minutes to loosen dirt, then scrub using a nylon brush with medium bristles. Don’t use vinegar if your tile floor has unsealed grout.

If you have sealed grout that’s particularly dirty, you can apply a paste made with baking soda and water, then spray on the vinegar solution. When you combine the ingredients, the mixture will start to foam. After it stops foaming, scrub the floor with the brush, then rinse and wipe it dry. If your floor has unsealed grout, just use the baking soda paste. Another option is to combine baking soda, hydrogen peroxide and dish soap. That mixture is safe to use with sealed and unsealed grout. Let the solution sit undisturbed for five to 10 minutes, then simply wipe it off and let the floor dry.

Be Careful When Cleaning Grout

Start with a mild cleaning mixture and see if it works. If it doesn’t, you can try a different solution. Taking a cautious approach will help you avoid damaging the floor. Even if your grout is filled with stuck-on grime, don’t use bleach or other harsh chemicals. They can damage the grout and sealants.

You’ll probably have to scrub to loosen dirt that’s stuck between the tiles, but don’t overdo it. Scrubbing too hard or scraping can cause damage. Take it easy at first, see how effective your cleaning solution is, and scrub a bit harder if necessary. Cleaning products can irritate your skin. Wear gloves while cleaning grout. Whenever you work with chemicals or cleaning solutions, make sure that the area is well ventilated.