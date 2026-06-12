Second Century Ventures (SCV) has announced a strategic partnership with the Confederación Inmobiliaria Latinoamericana (CILA), the leading confederation of real estate associations, chambers and professionals across Latin America.

SCV operates REACH, the world’s most active real estate technology accelerator, with programs spanning the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand, Latin America and the Middle East. The new partnership further expands the organization’s global footprint while creating new opportunities for innovation throughout the Latin American real estate ecosystem, as stated by the organization.

The agreement formally establishes SVC and REACH as strategic innovation partners within one of the world’s most dynamic real estate markets, according to a release.

“Latin America is not an emerging market—it is an emerged one, and the real estate sector here is ready to lead,” said Dave Garland, managing partner, SCV and REACH. “Partnering with CILA gives us access to the deepest network of real estate professionals, associations, and leaders across the entire region. This partnership is a massive step forward for REACH’s global mission and brings the best of global innovation to new communities.”

Through the partnership, SVC/REACH stated that it and CILA will collaborate on initiatives designed to support modernization and innovation throughout the region. Areas of focus include expanding technology adoption, sharing global best practices, creating educational opportunities and strengthening connections between Latin America’s real estate industry and the global proptech community. The organizations will work together on knowledge-sharing initiatives related to emerging technology trends, facilitate connections between CILA member associations and the REACH portfolio of technology companies, and explore conference programming, workshops and educational opportunities tailored to the region’s needs.

Additional efforts will include developing frameworks to assess technology readiness across Latin American markets and exploring future projects such as regional innovation studies, benchmarking initiatives and collaborative programs designed to help member organizations navigate industry transformation, as stated in a release.

“This alliance with Second Century Ventures and REACH represents a historic opportunity for the real estate sector of Latin America,” said Paulina Cueva, president, Confederación Inmobiliaria Latinoamericana. “CILA has always been committed to elevating the professionalism, innovation capacity, and global connectivity of our member associations. Now, through this collaboration, we are connecting our entire network to the world’s most active proptech ecosystem. We are opening doors that have never been open before—and we are doing it together.”

“We have been investing in and accelerating top tech companies around the world for over a decade,” said Tyler Thompson, managing partner, SCV and REACH. “Latin America has incredible founders, a massive market, and real estate associations that are genuinely hungry for what global innovation can deliver. CILA is the right partner to help us go deeper across this region—and we could not be more excited to build this together.”

For more information, visit www.scv.vc.