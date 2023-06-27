A new deck or patio can give you valuable outdoor living space and raise your home’s value. Zoning rules vary, but you’ll most likely have to get a permit before construction begins.

Why Communities Usually Require Permits for Decks and Patios

Your deck or patio will have to comply with zoning rules. You might be required to build the new structure a minimum distance from the property line, or there might be a limit on how large it can be.

Before you have a deck or patio built, you’ll have to submit detailed plans. A professional will review them and figure out if the proposed design is safe. If your plans get approved, construction will be able to move forward. The new deck or patio will have to be inspected to ensure that it was properly constructed.

Local governments also require permits so they have accurate information to use when assessing property taxes. Your tax bill is directly tied to your house’s market value.

Adding a deck or patio will raise your home’s value, which will in turn require you to pay more in taxes.

What Can Happen If You Don’t Get a Permit

Homeowners sometimes don’t want to go through the hassle of obtaining a permit or want to avoid paying a fee. Not getting a permit for a deck or patio can come back to haunt you.

If the local government finds out that you’re having a new structure built without permission, it can require contractors to put the project on hold or tear down what they have already built. If work has been completed, you might be required to have your new deck or patio removed. You can also be required to pay a fine, which might be substantial.

Getting the plans reviewed and having the completed structure inspected can keep your family and guests safe. If a deck or patio is designed or built in a way that can put people in danger, a qualified inspector can catch a problem and have it addressed.

If you skip the permitting process, you can wind up with a deck or patio that’s a safety hazard. If a member of your family gets injured, you might have to deal with expensive medical bills and lost wages.

If someone else gets hurt, your problems can be even more serious. Your homeowners insurance won’t cover a claim if the company didn’t know the structure existed and you didn’t get a permit. The injured person can sue you, and you might lose your home and savings.

Having a deck or patio built without a permit can create obstacles if you decide to sell your house in the future. You will be required to disclose the unpermitted work to a potential buyer. If you don’t, you can face legal consequences later. You can seek a permit retroactively and have the work inspected. If it’s not up to code, you might be required to have a contractor make repairs.