From staging and listing your home, navigating showings and open houses, negotiating the offer, and waiting out the appraisal and inspection, selling your home can feel never-ending. However, before you know it, it will be move-out day, a day filled with many emotions. So before you pack up the moving truck, read on for everything you need to know about moving out of your home.

Start early

Before you officially list your home, it’s helpful to begin assessing your belongings to determine what will come with you when you move and what you can part with. Separating items into groupings that can be thrown out, donated, or consigned will help you streamline your belongings to result in a more straightforward moving process. Ideally, by the time you’re ready to pack your home, all you’ll have to do is pack up the items you’re taking with you.

Moving quotes

Contacting at least three companies for quotes before you hire a moving service will help you assess the best moving company for your situation. Additionally, consider if you want to pack your belongings yourself or prefer the moving service to pack up your belongings for you. If you’re packing your own items, remember to order your moving supplies so you have enough boxes, bubble wrap, tape, and packing paper to pack your belongings thoroughly. Any moving service you contact should be licensed and insured.

Create a packing plan

Before packing, create a plan so your belongings are packed strategically and cohesively. Packing up one room at a time in clearly marked boxes will allow you to move through the house and check off one room at a time. In addition, packing your essentials together will make it easier to unpack when you move in. For example, in the kitchen, you can pack up a box of items you’ll need immediately, such as glasses, silverware and plates. On the other hand, you can likely wait a few days to unpack your servingware or bakeware.

Packing a moving day box and a suitcase can help you transition into your new home more seamlessly. A suitcase that includes your necessary daily essentials, including your toiletries, pajamas, bed sheets, several changes of clothes, medications, and your valuables, will help you avoid digging through boxes to find the essentials you need to shower and go to bed after a long day of moving. Instead, you can pack the essentials in a moving day box to make your moving day easier. This may include garbage bags, scissors, essential tools, light bulbs, toilet paper, and paper towels.

Make plans for children and pets

Since moving days can be chaotic, arranging childcare and pet care can help the day go more smoothly, help them stay safe, and lessen any moving anxiety. Moving day comes with risks, such as different vehicles and people in and out of the house, uncovered outlets, open windows and doors, and sharp tools such as scissors and box cutters.

Deep clean

While most contracts require the house to be broom swept, hiring a deep cleaning service is an appreciated courtesy for new homeowners. A deep cleaning service will clean the areas of your home you may have overlooked and is also one last task you must complete.

Cancel utilities and internet

Before moving day, contact your utility companies, such as the electric, gas, and water companies and the internet service provider, to establish a last day of service.