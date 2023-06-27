If you’ve ever lit a scented candle or relished the smell of cookies baking in the oven, then you’re well aware of the power of scent in your home.



The sense of smell is closely linked to memory and can trigger a change in our mood or behaviors. This is why many opt to light incense or include aromatherapy in their self-care rituals. From lifestyle expert Marie Kondo, here are five scents that can help work a little magic in your home.



Citrus

Incorporate a citrus scent, such as lemon, grapefruit or mandarin, into your morning routine to help spark energy and calm. Whether it’s herbal tea or scented soap, citrus clears the mind of morning fatigue and helps us start our day with a bright attitude, says Kondo.

Garden

The right scent can help alleviate a host of minor ailments whether it’s a headache, skin irritation or a lingering cold. Herbal scents, in particular, are known to have healing properties, such as oregano for the common cold, peppermint for stomach upset and headaches, and rose and chamomile for stress and fatigue.

Forest

Clear the air as you tidy your home or do laundry by adding essential oils to your cleaning products or using an essential oil diffuser. Woody scents such as sandalwood and evergreen are known for their detoxifying and cleansing properties, says Kondo, and help to add a calm, fresh atmosphere to your home.

Florals

As we move through our busy days, floral scents can help us transition from one space to another, such as when we close our laptop and end our workday or when we settle down with a book or journal to relax in the evening. Try a blend of rose or jasmine to help shift your focus, and lavender to help foster sleep, whether it’s a scented bath or a spritz for your pillow.