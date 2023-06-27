Whether you’ve already purchased a new home, you’re moving out of state, or you want to scale back on the amount of real estate you own, there are certain times when you’ll need to sell your home quickly. If you’re motivated to sell your house fast, employing a few tricks from experienced home sellers can help reduce the time your home is on the market. Read on for tried and true ways to make your home stand out as a seller.

Study the market

Research your local market to understand housing values, the inventory available, and how long homes have been on the market. This will help provide insight into how long your house may be on the market.

Carefully consider the marketing plan

As the seller, your real estate agent will create a marketing plan for your home. This plan should include how the agent will showcase your home and ensure it reaches the most appropriate buyers. Assessing your home’s and neighborhood’s unique features and selling points will help your home stand out to the most likely buyers.

Prepare your home physically

Many buyers are looking to gain more space, so eliminating excess and oversized furniture will showcase the sizes of the rooms. Storage space also tops many buyers’ must-have lists. Reducing the contents of the closets and drawers will help these areas feel larger. Removing clutter from the surfaces will also help the home feel larger and cleaner.

Preparing the exterior is essential when making a first impression. Ensure the lawn is mowed, the shrubs are manicured, the front door is in good condition, the exterior lighting is functional, and seasonal arrangements are on the front porch. Pressure washing the siding and deck can also make a significant impact.

Strategically stage your home

Employing a few staging tricks can help your house stand out to buyers.

A single focal point makes a room look more cohesive and highlights the room’s main selling feature. Once you identify the focal point, style the furniture and decor around it. The focal point is typically the living room’s fireplace, window, or TV.

A fresh coat of paint throughout the home can make the home feel updated and cared for. Select a neutral paint palette that seamlessly transitions throughout the house. This color flow makes the house feel more open and expansive and offers a blank canvas to help buyers imagine living in the home.

Natural light tops many homebuyers’ must-have lists, and a bright home is one of the first home features buyers will notice. Allow as much light in as possible by opening the window treatments and moving any items that may obstruct the windows or other natural light sources.

Draw attention to particular selling features. For example, if you have a large backyard that’s made for entertaining, set up the outdoor furniture, turn on the outdoor fire and water features, and even have lawn games set up. Or, if you have a yoga room, unroll the mats, set out water bottles and towels, and diffuse a calming scent. When buyers walk through your house, they should be able to envision themselves living there in a way that complements their current lifestyle and is also aspirational for a lifestyle a new home can afford.

Maintain an immaculate environment

A clean, odor-free home is one of the most important considerations when selling your home. Avoid making masking smells with candles or potpourri. Instead, open the windows, run a humidifier and use an air purifier to neutralize the air. Invest in a professional cleaning service to deep-clean the house and remove surface stains and odors. Areas to focus on include baseboards, windows, floors, walls and carpets. Odors can cling to the garbage disposal in the kitchen and upholstery, so give these areas an extra deep clean.

Be easy to work with

If selling your house is your top priority, keep this in mind as you consider offers and navigate the closing process. Without making any financial sacrifices, being willing to negotiate, compromise and be honest throughout the process will help the overall selling process go faster and smoother.