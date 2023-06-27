Once the temperatures consistently rise, your countdown to open your in-ground pool likely begins. As you dream of the long summer poolside days, ensure the pool is safe, clean, and ready for swimming, diving, floating, and lounging. Below are some essential maintenance tasks to complete to be confident that your pool will be prepared for a fun and leisurely summer.

Inspect the cover

After a long winter, the pool cover may have tears, rips, or holes. If there is damage to the cover, you may need a pool company to come and inspect the pool to ensure it’s still in good condition. If there isn’t any damage to the cover, wash and dry it, and store it until next winter.

Check the water color

If you leave water in the pool during your winterizing process, check the color of the water. It should be clear and free of algae. If the water is a different color, such as black or green, it will need a deep clean before the pool is safe to swim in.

Understand the chemicals

The pool’s chemicals are essential for a healthy and safe swimming place. If the chemical levels are off, it’s important to stabilize them before the first swim, to avoid skin irritations from too many chemicals or the risk of bacteria from insufficient chemicals. Since pools are a high-maintenance home feature, hiring a pool service company to maintain the chemicals regularly may be a wise option.

Assess the pump and filter

The pump and filter help ensure the chemicals circulate correctly throughout the pool. Inspect the pump to make sure nothing entered the pump over the winter, such as insects, nests, or other debris.

Ensure the safety

When you have your pool, the safety of the pool itself and those using it is the most important thing to consider. Having a gate with a lock is essential if there will be small children around the pool. In addition to a gate around the pool, locks on the doors that lead to the pool will help prevent anyone from entering the pool unsupervised. Before diving into the water, double-check to ensure everything attached to the pool is firmly in place. Check items such as the ladders, stairs, handrails, diving board, and slide to ensure they are securely attached.

Prepare for lounging and entertaining

Setting up the lounge chairs, and side tables, removing the cushions and opening up the umbrellas will ensure your pool is lounging, relaxing and entertaining-ready. Stocking up on towels and having a place to throw wet towels, filling the outdoor refrigerator with drinks and snacks, and having an easily accessible spot to grab the sunscreen, pool toys, and floats will create a space that’s easy to navigate.

Spruce up the pool house

A backyard pool house can be a home’s best-kept secret. It’s a highly-functional space that can turn an ordinary day into a vacation. In a pool house, materials should be low-maintenance and stand up to heavy use, from the flooring to the upholstery. Travertine tile is a selection for pool house flooring that stands up well to water. Natural fiber or indoor-outdoor rugs are also smart picks for water, shoes, and indoor-outdoor use. Durable upholstery on the seating options, such as Sunbrella, will hold up to wet bathing suits and heavy use.