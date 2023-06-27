Working with a fantastic real estate agent can be your secret to a relatively stress-free home selling experience. An experienced, knowledgeable, and professional real estate agent will have the tools to successfully market your home, guide you through the process and feel confident you accept the best offer. If you plan to list your home, read on for the questions you need to ask your real estate agent when selling your house.

What is your background in the industry?

When you’re interviewing real estate agents to sell your home, make sure you’re comfortable with the level of experience they have. Confirm they are licensed with the state and have access to the local multiple listing service. It can also be helpful to find out how many clients they’ve worked with, how many home’s they’ve sold, and the price range of the homes they typically sell, so you can be confident your home will be successfully marketed to buyers in the appropriate income range.

What is your recommended offer price, and how did you arrive at that number? (And what is your commission?)

As a seller, the first question you’ll likely have is, how much is my home worth? Pricing the house too high means it will sit on the market for too long, while pricing it too low means you won’t receive what the home is worth. Your agent should be able to clearly articulate how they arrived at the offer price and present the data that backs it up.

It’s also important to know what the broker’s commission will be, the closing fees, and any other costs involved.

How familiar are you with the neighborhood?

Real estate is a local business, so making sure the agent is knowledgeable about the neighborhood is essential when you’re working with someone to sell your home. They should know the home comparables, what makes your community great to live in, the proximity to local amenities, and any future plans for the area.

What is included in your marketing plan?

A thoughtful, creative and detailed marketing plan is the key to a successful home sale. Your agent should be able to present this marketing plan in advance, so you know exactly how your house will be marketed to buyers. This comprehensive plan should include a professional stager and photographer, digital marketing that consists of a website, video and social media content, print collateral, and in-person events such as broker open houses and public open houses.

Who is on your team, and who will be the main point of contact?

The agent you meet with is likely part of a larger team, so knowing who is on the team and who you will be working with once you sign the listing agreement is helpful. You may become frustrated if you work with someone different than your original first point of contact.

What do I need to do to prepare my house?

Your real estate agent should be able to guide you on any recommended house updates that would help your home sell, what you need to do to prepare your home for the professional photos, as well as insight into how to begin clearing out your items and decluttering so that the staging service can do their job.