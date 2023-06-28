NAR PULSE—With NAR + Photofy you and your agents can commemorate holidays and celebratory months, like Homeownership Month and Independence Day, with a quick, personalized social media post through the app. Download the free Photofy app today and share with your agents!

AI-Powered Video Scripts from RPR®

Now with RPR®’s new ChatGPT integration, your agents can create streamlined and personalized video scripts, engaging social media content and detailed metrics analysis based on select Market Trends.

Go Full Throttle With the C2EX Broker Challenge!

Be one of the ten C2EX Endorsed brokerage offices that will be selected to win a Premium PR Package including a $1,000 stipend to promote your brokerage and gain national recognition! Join the challenge by telling your agents to take advantage of C2EX at no cost and start their journey to excellence today.