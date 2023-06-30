Selling a house is stressful, but it can be particularly tough for young children. They might not understand why you’re moving and might feel overwhelmed by all the changes and disruptions. Keeping an open line of communication can help your kids cope.

Talk About Moving Early and Often

When you know that you’re going to move, sit your kids down and tell them. Don’t think that keeping them in the dark will make things easier on them. They’ll sense that something is up, and not knowing what it is will just make life more stressful for them. They might act out or have trouble sleeping, or their grades might fall.

Don’t be surprised if your kids get upset at first. Moving is a major change, and it can be especially overwhelming if your kids have never moved before and don’t really understand what that means. Give them time to process the news and invite them to ask questions during the initial conversation and in the weeks and months leading up to the move.

Be Positive

The way that you frame the upcoming move will affect the way that your kids think about it. Focus on the benefits, such as being closer to family, living in a bigger house, or being in a place with warmer weather.

Acknowledge Your Children’s Concerns

Your kids might worry that they’ll never see their friends again and be concerned about whether they’ll fit in at their new school. Encourage them to talk about their feelings and discuss ways that they can keep in touch with people back home.

Tell Them What to Expect

Explain the home-selling process in simple, age-appropriate terms. Tell your kids that people they don’t know will be coming to the house. You’ll meet with a real estate agent, someone will take listing photos and/or videos, potential buyers will come to view the house, and a home inspector will come in before the deal is finalized.

Even if your kids aren’t around while those things are happening, having strangers come to the house might stress them out. Knowing who will be visiting your home and why can put them at ease.

Your real estate agent will advise you to stage your house and remove family photos, your children’s artwork and other personal items. That can make the property more appealing to prospective buyers, but it can confuse and upset your kids if they don’t understand why you’re making those changes.

Discuss staging before you start removing items and explain that it’s a normal part of the home-selling process. Tell your kids that things you remove from the house will be put in storage, not thrown away.

Be Honest and Upfront With Your Kids

Moving is stressful, but open communication can make things easier for the entire family. Start discussing the move early, have an ongoing dialogue, encourage your kids to ask questions and give them accurate information in terms they can understand.