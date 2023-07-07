The window coverings in your living room will catch people’s eyes immediately, but curtains aren’t always purely decorative. They can also serve several practical functions. Here are some tips to help you figure out which curtains will work best in your living room.

Think About Function

Before you start to consider colors and patterns, think about why you want to install curtains. If the living room gets unbearably hot on a sunny day and you want to block out as much sunlight as possible, blackout curtains might be your best option. If you want to reduce the amount of sun that the room gets, but you don’t want to block it out completely, you can go with a medium-weight fabric. A lightweight fabric will let in more natural light.

If you’re concerned about privacy, you’ll want to choose curtains that completely cover the windows. If privacy isn’t a factor, you might prefer curtains that only cover part of the windows or ones that you can pull back when you want to let the sun brighten the living room.

Curtains can be an effective way to deal with drafts. If that’s your goal, you’ll want curtains that completely cover the windows and extend several inches around them to prevent air leakage. Thermal curtains have insulation that can help block out drafts. They can also reduce the amount of noise from outside that you hear inside your house.

Consider Your Family

Some types of curtains might not make sense if you have children or pets. Long curtains that touch the floor can look sophisticated, but they’re not practical in a house with young kids or animals. Children might be tempted to pull on the curtains, and pets might scratch them or want to climb them.

Select a Color, Pattern and Texture

You’ve got plenty of options when it comes to colors and styles. When you’re shopping for curtains, think about the colors of the paint and furniture in the living room and find window treatments that will complement the design in the rest of the room. You might want to choose curtains that match the color of a prominent piece of furniture or artwork. If you’d rather keep the focus on the furniture, select curtains with a neutral color.

If the living room has several windows, be careful when selecting curtains. A bold color or pattern might work well in a room with one or two windows, but it can be overwhelming in a room with lots of windows.

The texture of the curtains can be another important factor. Pleated curtains can be an excellent choice for a living room with otherwise simple furnishings.

Showcase Your Personal Style

The living room is a place that you and your family use every day and that your guests spend a lot of time in. Decorate it in a way that’s functional and that also reflects your personality and style. If you need advice, an interior designer can help.