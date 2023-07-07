Some windows have weep holes, or small holes in the sills. You might not have noticed them, but they serve a vital function. Cleaning the weep holes should be a part of your regular home maintenance routine.

What Are Weep Holes?

Weep holes are small holes that can be found on the bottom of the frame on the outside of windows. Weep holes are usually rectangular, and they’re often covered by a flap that only opens one way. That design allows water to flow out of a window and doesn’t let it flow back in. Some windows have weep holes with a different design, or no weep holes at all.

Why Do You Need to Clean Weep Holes?

If water from rain or a hose hits a window, it has to be able to flow away. When the weep holes are free of debris, water can simply roll off a windowsill and travel away from the house.

If the weep holes get blocked, however, water can’t drain properly. Instead, water can damage the windows and the interior of the house, and moisture can cause mold to grow.

Since weep holes are located on the outside of the windows, they’re exposed to dirt, dust and other types of debris. Like other parts of your house, weep holes need to be cleaned from time to time so they can do their job.

How Do You Clean Weep Holes?

Start by wiping away any dirt and debris on the windowsills, then check to see if the weep holes are blocked. Spray a hose at the window and see if water flows out of the weep holes. If it does, they’re working as they should. If not, the weep holes need to be cleaned out.

It’s easy to remove debris from weep holes. Start by lifting the flap, if there is one. You can remove debris from the weep holes using compressed air, a toothpick, a screwdriver, a wire hanger, or a brush.

After you’ve cleaned out the weep holes, spray the window with water again. If you’ve done a good job of removing debris, you should see a stream of water flow out of the weep holes.

How Often Should You Clean Weep Holes?

You’ll have to come up with a maintenance schedule that makes sense for your home. You should inspect and clean the weep holes at least once a year, but in some cases, you might need to do it more frequently.

If your region tends to have heavy rainfall at a particular time of the year, check the weep holes and clean them out before you start to get a lot of rain. If your area gets snowy winters, remove debris from the weep holes before snow starts to fall and makes outdoor maintenance difficult. If you live in an area that tends to have a lot of dust and debris, you might need to clean your weep holes frequently.