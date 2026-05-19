eXp explains reincorporation from Delaware to Texas

The company provided RISMedia with the following statement following the successful vote:

“With nearly 90% of our outstanding shares voting at this meeting and over 68% of votes cast in favor of redomestication, we believe the result is a genuine and powerful expression of stockholder sentiment. The Board further required that passage be predicated on a majority of unaffiliated stockholders’ support – a heightened standard the Board voluntarily adopted – and we are pleased to share that this threshold was met as well.

The proposal to redomesticate to Texas was the result of more than a year of Board deliberation and independent special committee review. The reincorporation is expected to be completed in the near term, with additional details set forth in our SEC filings. As more fully disclosed in our proxy statement, the redomestication is not expected to affect our business, operations, assets, liabilities, or any existing litigation.

We look forward to establishing our corporate home in Texas and appreciate our many stockholders who made their voice heard.”

New leaders at Baird & Warner

Baird & Warner, Chicagoland’s largest independent and locally operated real estate brokerage, announced key leadership appointments that reinforce its commitment to stewardship and multigenerational ownership. The company has named Lucy Baird as chief stewardship officer and vice chair of the board and elevated Laura Ellis to chief revenue officer. The appointments reflect Baird & Warner’s continued focus on independence and leadership continuity as it extends into the sixth generation of Baird family ownership.

Bo Patten appointed CEO of Maryland Realtors®

Following a comprehensive national search, the Maryland Realtors® board of directors has named Bo Patten as its next CEO. Patten was recommended by the association’s search committee, who engaged the Phipps/Malta group to consult on the search. Patten will officially assume the role on July 1, 2026. Patten brings extensive Realtor® association leadership and advocacy experience to Maryland Realtors®, the state’s largest professional trade association representing more than 28,000 Realtors® across Maryland.

Patten succeeds Chuck Kasky, who is retiring after 21 years of service to Maryland Realtors®. Kasky served as CEO for the past 11 years after previously founding and leading the association’s legal department for a decade.

ONE Sotheby’s International Realty expands to New Jersey

Mayi de la Vega and Daniel de la Vega, the leaders behind luxury brokerage ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, have announced their expansion into the New Jersey market through the acquisition of Callaway Henderson Sotheby’s International Realty. This milestone unites two prestigious family-led affiliates within the global Sotheby’s International Realty network, creating a corridor of luxury real estate expertise that stretches from Florida’s east coast to the Northeast.

Corcoran launches its first affiliate in Spain

Corcoran Group announced its continued international franchise expansion with the launch of Corcoran Micasamo, the brand’s first entry into Spain. Based in the Murcia region and led by Founder and CEO Darren Brown, the firm will serve clients across Costa Blanca, Costa Cálida and Costa Almería, some of the most dynamic and internationally sought-after real estate markets on the Iberian Peninsula. The announcement, made by Pamela Liebman, president and CEO of The Corcoran Group, underscores the brand’s growing global footprint and its commitment to premium and emerging luxury markets worldwide.

Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty acquires Madden Group

Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, a New England real estate brokerage, announced its acquisition of Madden Group, a boutique brokerage serving New Hampshire’s Seacoast and surrounding markets, along with the opening of a new office in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The location represents the firm’s first office outside Massachusetts and the first Sotheby’s International Realty office in Portsmouth.

Jennifer Madden, former principal owner and managing broker of Madden Group, will join Gibson as vice president, New Hampshire. Madden Group serves clients throughout New Hampshire’s Seacoast as well as Massachusetts and Southern Maine. Its short-term vacation rental division, Rising Tide Rentals, will continue to operate under its existing brand.

Cory Perkins takes expanded position at Compass

Compass International Holdings announced the appointment of Cory Perkins as president of integrated services. He steps into a role he previously built and led at Compass, now expanded across the combined organization to create a more unified and valuable services experience. The appointment follows the planned year-end retirement of Don Casey, who led Integrated Services at Anywhere prior to the merger and will continue to support the business in an executive advisor capacity.

WARDEX rebrands to Momentum MLS in Arizona

WARDEX, a 20-year MLS serving Arizona, has officially rebranded as Momentum MLS, marking a shift in how regional MLSs are positioning for the future. This is more than a name change, according to a press release. It signals a clear focus on helping agents and brokers stay competitive through reliable data, practical technology and real-world support backed by a strong track record in customer experience and business generation.

Jessica Belanger to lead new REMAX office in Michigan

REMAX of Southeastern Michigan announced the opening of REMAX Noire in Macomb, Michigan, led by longtime REMAX agent Jessica Belanger, who recently transitioned to broker/owner after nearly two decades in the industry. She built her career within the REMAX network and is launching the new brokerage with a focus on creating a modern, collaborative environment designed to appeal to the next generation of agents.