Through a pilot initiative, tech giant Google is working with HouseCanary to bring MLS listings directly into Google Search, after a brief hiatus when the program initially launched late last year.

The pilot is powered by HouseCanary’s ComeHome portal and is only available on mobile devices. It appears as a sponsored search result and includes full property detail pages, links to request a tour, contact an agent and sometimes a map of listings.

Industry insiders previously questioned whether the effort complies with MLS rules regarding how and where listings can be displayed. HouseCanary previously said it was in contact with MLSs about the effort.

The program is live in the Greater Bay Area; Greater Los Angeles; Greater San Diego; Greater New York; Austin; Chicago; Miami and Cleveland. Some participating MLSs in the program include:

California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS)

MyState MLS (which operates nationally)

San Diego MLS (SDMLS)

eXp Realty is sharing its “Coming Soon” listings too, via ComeHome.com (HouseCanary’s portal in Google Search), the brokerage announced March 18.

Speaking with RISMedia, eXp Realty CEO Leo Pareja said its partnership is with HouseCanary and it is sending its listings via MyState MLS. Outside of Southern California, eXp listings make up the majority of the feed, he added.

“I don’t believe in exclusivity,” Pareja said. “I think the more access and the least amount of friction for the consumer is the way to go, and I think it’s our responsibility to try to have properties advertised in as many places as possible.”

In a LinkedIn post, HouseCanary emphasized that the effort is aimed at brokers and agents to “gain greater visibility for their listings, create stronger direct connections with consumers, and build a more connected experience across the real estate ecosystem.”

According to HouseCanary’s public website on the pilot program, the program is completely free for listing agents and offers agent attribution on every listing.

MyState MLS President and CEO Dawn Pfaff offered the following statement to RISMedia:

“We believe in the broker’s right to market a property wherever, whenever, and however they see fit. We offer syndication to numerous channels and marketplaces and welcome requests for new ones. Members can also list coming soon properties, as well as all contracts, status and property types, anywhere they are licensed. The decision to feed listings to HouseCanary for syndication to ComeHome.com and Google Search is a natural extension of that philosophy.”

CRMLS declined to provide a statement, and Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.