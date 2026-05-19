Constellation1 has announced the next evolution of HouseValues—the flagship seller lead platform from Market Leader—introducing new homeowner engagement tools, behavioral insights and real-time intent signals designed to help agents better identify and nurture seller opportunities.

According to the company, the launch represents the most significant update to the HouseValues platform in more than 25 years.

For decades, Constellation1 noted that HouseValues has connected real estate professionals with homeowners seeking property value information, generating more than 500,000 seller leads over the past three years alone. The updated platform expands beyond traditional lead generation by combining exclusive seller leads with interactive monthly equity reports, engagement tracking and CRM-connected insights aimed at helping agents engage homeowners earlier in the decision-making process.

The company said the modernized experience is the monthly HouseValues Equity Report, a personalized financial snapshot branded to the agent and delivered directly to homeowners. The report allows homeowners to track estimated home values, equity growth, refinance opportunities, renovation return estimates and potential selling scenarios.

Constellation1 said each interaction within the platform generates actionable behavioral signals that feed directly into the agent’s CRM, helping identify which homeowners are actively exploring their options. The system also includes an integrated outreach strategy featuring 27 coordinated touchpoints during the first 60 days of engagement. Enhanced lead profiles, including more validated phone numbers, are also intended to improve agent response and connection rates.

“HouseValues has been a cornerstone for seller leads for over twenty years, delivering an industry-leading success rate when they have the right agent support,” said Brant Morwald, president of Constellation Real Estate Group. “This update is all about making that connection more natural. We’re giving agents the kind of intelligence they need to reach out at exactly the right moment with information that actually matters to the homeowner. It’s a major step in our commitment to keeping our tech as modern and effective as the agents who use it.”

Key features of the updated HouseValues experience include exclusive seller leads assigned to a single agent, monthly homeowner equity reports designed to maintain long-term engagement, real-time behavioral insights connected to CRM workflows and expanded lead data with additional validated contact information, as stated in a release.

The new HouseValues platform became available May 18 for new and existing Market Leader customers. Constellation1 also stated it plans to expand these seller lead capabilities across its broader real estate technology portfolio later this year.

For more information, visit www.constellation1.com.