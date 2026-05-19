Howard Hanna Real Estate Services has announced the launch of The Luxury Circle of Excellence, an invitation-only initiative designed to connect and elevate the company’s top-performing luxury agents across its 15-state footprint.

The new program reflects Howard Hanna’s continued investment in the luxury real estate sector and created a collaborative network focused on referrals, market intelligence, elevated marketing opportunities and cross-market visibility for elite agents serving high-net-worth clientele, the brokerage stated.

“As Howard Hanna continues to grow its luxury presence, we wanted to create a program that recognizes the relationships, leadership and expertise that define success in this space,” said CEO Howard W. Hanna IV. “The Luxury Circle of Excellence is designed to support agents who consistently deliver at the highest level while strengthening the referral and collaboration opportunities that set our company apart.”

The Luxury Circle of Excellence includes select luxury specialists from across Howard Hanna’s network who have demonstrated sustained success in the high-end market, including a track record of at least 10 sales above $1 million over the past five years, according to a release. The inaugural group featured many of the company’s top luxury producers throughout the Eastern Seaboard and Midwest.

To support the initiative, Howard Hanna stated that Millie Hanna Lang has joined the company as director of Luxury Marketing and Marketplace Operations. In the role, she will oversee programming, branding and strategic initiatives tied to the company’s growing luxury business.

“These agents represent the very best of Howard Hanna’s luxury expertise,” said Hanna Lang. “The Luxury Circle creates a space for collaboration, idea sharing and relationship-building that will ultimately strengthen the experience we provide to luxury buyers and sellers across our markets.”

The company officially introduced the program during Luxury Summit NYC, a two-day invitation-only event hosted in partnership with Luxury Roundtable, according to a release. The gathering brought together Howard Hanna’s luxury agents for networking, educational sessions and discussions focused on real estate, design, fashion, hospitality and art.

“Launching this initiative in New York City underscored the importance of relationships and referrals in the luxury space,” Hanna Lang added. “Our network is one of our greatest strengths, and this program is designed to amplify those connections across markets.”

For more information, visit www.HowardHanna.com.