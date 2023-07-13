Amid recent headlines of high-profile retirements and leadership shake-ups in the industry, Keller Williams is welcoming one of its former leaders back into the fold—albeit in a new capacity—and laying a previous legal conflict that spawned over a year ago to rest.

Keller Williams, the Texas-based real estate franchisor and world’s largest residential real estate franchise by agent count, announced on July 12 that Mark Willis, its former CEO, a current franchisee, and a long-standing member of the Keller Williams ecosystem, has rejoined the executive team as a strategic consultant.

The announcement comes 18 months after the parent company of eXp Realty contested a temporary restraining order (TRO) Keller Williams received, preventing Willis from joining eXp in an undisclosed executive role. The digital brokerage filed a counter motion to dissolve the TRO the same day a Texas state judge issued it.

The courtroom volley stemmed from allegations that Keller Williams made in a petition filed in 2021, contending that Willis would “inevitably” disclose their confidential information if hired by eXp, which the digital brokerage contested.

The Willis news would seem to indicate that the legal battle is over. According to a recent statement from a Keller Williams spokesperson obtained by RISMedia the legal debacle was “resolved some time ago,” while the terms of the resolution remain confidential.

“Mark’s new role within KW is unrelated to the previous lawsuit regarding Mark’s obligations as a franchise owner,” said Keller Williams spokesperson, Darryl Frost.

With the courtroom spat in the rearview mirror, company executives are celebrating Willis’ return and what lies ahead for Keller Williams.

“For over 32 years, Mark has served across all levels of leadership within KW,” said Gary Keller, Keller Williams’ co-founder and executive chairman. “We’re excited to continue on our successful path together.”

As part of the collaboration, the company will leverage Willis’ vast knowledge and expertise to continue to help its agents and market center owners grow their businesses.

“In an industry that has changed so dramatically in the last five to 10 years, it is great to have someone who knows our systems, culture, and people so well,” said Keller Williams President Marc King.

Since 1991, Willis has served in various leadership roles within Keller Williams, including regional director, operating principal, team leader, and as a market center and region investor.

Willis served as president of Keller Williams from 2002 to 2005 and as CEO from 2005 to 2015.

“No one cares more about the agent than Keller Williams,” said Willis. “I have a long-term appreciation for the culture and the leadership across this great company.

“I’m home at Keller Williams and there’s no better place to be in this industry. It’s where I belong, with the people and the relationships I cherish. We’re going to build on the strong foundational relationships within the company and deepen them. I’m excited about the future, as the opportunity for entrepreneurs to thrive has never been better. And we’re leaning into it.”

Jordan Grice is a senior editor for RISMedia.