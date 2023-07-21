Having an outdoor entertainment center means having summer movie nights, hosting outdoor Master’s parties, Derby celebrations, college football Saturdays, NFL Sundays, weekday reality TV shows, and everything in between. Building a media center outside means extending your outdoor season and spending more time outdoors instead of retreating inside to watch TV. Read on for ways to create an outdoor media center in your backyard.

Envision the design

Thinking through how you’ll use the area is the first step to creating a functional and comfortable outdoor media area. Factors to consider are how often you’ll be entertaining if it’s a space primarily for your household members only, if it’s a space to cheer on your favorite sports teams or an area to curl up for family movie nights. If it’s a space where you plan on hosting often, you may consider having multiple TV’s, so be able to watch various sporting events simultaneously. If it’s a smaller area where you plan on enjoying quiet movie nights, then you likely only need one TV. Then select the furniture pieces you’ll need to achieve those goals. Next, defining the design aesthetic and marrying the space with the outdoors will create a unified, welcoming area.

Choose the correct technology

The media components you select for your outdoor entertainment center must be made for the outdoors. Outdoor TVs will stand up to sunlight, water, and fluctuating temperatures. Outdoor speakers are also essential to stand up to the elements.

Make it comfortable

Comfort is vital in an outdoor entertainment space. Inviting outdoor sofas, chairs, and other plush seating options, plenty of side tables, sun coverage, and cushions upholstered in an outdoor fabric will create a comfortable and durable gathering space and lounge.

Have easily accessible refreshments

Every movie night and gathering needs snacks and refreshments, so ensure there’s a spot where it’s easily accessible. An adjacent outdoor kitchen with a refrigerator, bar, grill, and shaded counter space will make accessing cold beverages and snacks easy.

Distribute the sound

Since the outdoors has more miscellaneous sounds, it’s important that your sound system can stand up to noise distractions such as wind, traffic, the sounds of children playing, and other outdoor sounds. Evenly distributing the outdoor speakers will make it easy for everyone to hear the TVs. These speakers can be hidden in the landscaping so they don’t become eyesores.

Light the atmosphere

Having an outdoor media center means you can extend your evening outdoors. Ensuring the area is comfortably lit means staying outside long after the sun has gone down. A blend of string lights, coach lamps, pathway lighting, uplighting, and overhead lighting will create an ambient outdoor space that’s easy to navigate.