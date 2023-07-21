If the kitchen is the heart of the home, a kitchen island is the heart of the kitchen. It’s a space for gathering, eating, cooking, working, doing homework, and more. Kitchen island design options are limitless, so instead of immediately defaulting to a rectangular kitchen island, consider your options to determine if an alternative layout better suits your lifestyle. Read on to get inspired by different types of kitchen design ideas.

Kitchen island with a dropped dining table

A kitchen island with a dropped dining table is an island with a lowered table height surface at the end, which can be used instead of a kitchen table. This type of island is ideal if your kitchen doesn’t have a designated eat-in space or you frequently host and need more sitting space. Or, if your kitchen island is equipped with a stovetop or sink, a dropped dining table can be a space to gather when the food is cooking. Using a different counter surface for the dropped table than the island and a different shape, such as a round dropped table, can create a stunning appearance.

Incorporating a beverage refrigerator and snack drawers

If you have a busy household where people are in and out and need extra hydration, building a beverage refrigerator at the end of the kitchen island can make it extra convenient to grab a cold bottle of water or other refreshments. Pairing this refrigerator with snack drawers can create a space where even the littlest family members can serve themselves.

Functional butcher block surface

Consider incorporating a butcher block into your kitchen island counter if you’re a dedicated chef. One way to accomplish this is to build a smaller drop-down surface and have this butcher block to be a functional workstation where you can chop and prep food.

Harvest table

Using a harvest or farmhouse table instead of a kitchen island can create a welcoming and cozy look and feel. If the rest of the kitchen has ample counter space, placing a generously sized table in the middle of the kitchen and anchoring it with an overhead light fixture will instantly become your go-to gathering spot.

Command center

Adding drawers, outlets, and cabinets to the end of a kitchen island can transform part of the island into a convenient and efficient command center. These drawers and cabinets can be a place to store mail, papers that come home from school, and other to-do items, as well as a spot to charge phones, tablets, and other small electronics.

Upgraded drawers

The drawers in your kitchen island don’t have to be solely for storing dinnerware and utensils. You may consider additional features, such as warming drawers, crispers, and mesh front drawers to store potatoes, onions, garlic, and other produce, among other features.