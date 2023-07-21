If you love to cook, entertain or have an open floor plan, a scullery may be a home feature you consider. A scullery is a smaller kitchen off the central kitchen that may have additional dishwashers, ovens, a sink, prep and counter space, a place for small appliances, and plenty of storage for dishes and platters. A scullery can stand independently or be a hybrid kitchen and pantry. If this type of space is for you, read on for scullery design ideas.

Define the function

A scullery can have different primary functions, such as a prep space, storage area or secondary cooking location. Knowing how you’ll use the room will help guide you when you select the elements for the space. If you know you’ll be entertaining often and using a catering service, you’ll want plenty of counter space for platters. Or, if you love to cook and want to keep the mess out of the kitchen, adding an oven, prep sink, and dishwasher is helpful. If clutter makes you crazy, having space in the scullery for your small appliances, such as a mixer, air fryer, or espresso maker, will keep these items out of your main kitchen. Establishing the function will ensure you have the right appliances, outlets, and storage capabilities.

Consider the distance to the kitchen

A scullery should be connected to the kitchen, dining room, or any other primary entertaining space for maximum efficiency. It should also have a door so you can easily conceal the mess. A pocket door or a jib door can be space savers.

Create ample storage

Since one of the primary functions of a scullery is to create additional storage space, maximizing the amount of storage will help this space be as functional as possible. Taking the cabinets to the ceiling and planning custom storage features will create an area that accommodates your needs.

Incorporate plenty of prep space

Keeping the prep mess off of the kitchen island is one of the major appealing factors of a scullery. Having generous prep space and a prep sink can give you room to chop, cut, prep, and wash your produce, meat, grains, and other items requiring a broad prep space.

Letting in light

Since a scullery is a smaller space, making it bright and light-filled can help it feel larger. Natural light is the first choice, so factoring windows into the design will make a significant difference. If the scullery doesn’t have exterior facing walls, you can also consider a skylight to make it feel lit from within.

Rich and moody

Leaning into the moodiness of a small space can create a dramatic effect. A high-gloss paint color in a deep hue can make a jewel box-like effect that feels cozy and glam.

A scullery can give you the functional space to cook and prepare for entertaining, while keeping a calm kitchen space. Adding a scullery lets you keep the mess out of the kitchen and have an area with clear counters, open shelving and a refined sense of order.