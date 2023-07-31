If you’re renovating your kitchen, the sky’s the limit when it comes to the special features and new appliances you can incorporate into your design. The limitless options available to homeowners, however, can be a blessing and a curse. Make the wrong choices, and you’ll end up with an expensive new kitchen that doesn’t function optimally for you and your family.

The home design experts at Martha Stewart weighed in with the kitchen features that most enhance your kitchen’s effectiveness, not to mention improve your home’s value. Consider including the following items to enhance workflow in your kitchen: