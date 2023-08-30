Editor’s Note: This is part of a monthly video series from the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® to inform and educate members about important aspects of being a real estate professional. Watch for this series each month in RISMedia’s Daily News.



In this edition of Level Up: The Real Story from REALTORS®, learn about the concepts of intersectionality, belonging, how NAR supports DEI initiatives and what associations and members can do to continue these efforts. Join them as they share personal stories of how DEI impacts our lives, communities and businesses. Watch here.