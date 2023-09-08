No one can dispute that some serious work needs to be done by the National Association of REALTORSⓇ (NAR) amid recent controversy spurred by scandalous allegations. However, it appears that new leaders at the trade group are willing to step up to the plate as NAR tries to repair the broken trust and navigate the precarious situation it is in.

That was made pretty clear by newly appointed NAR President Tracy Kasper in a recent video addressing growing dissent in the industry following a New York Times report delving into an alleged culture of sexual harassment and misconduct perpetuated by former president Kenny Parcell, who has since resigned amid the media scrutiny.

“Let me start by acknowledging the members and staff who are hurting right now,” Kasper said in the five-minute video released Thursday that offered a glimpse into the steps NAR is taking to regain the trust that has been broken in the fallout of the New York Times article.

“It’s upsetting to hear that some members of staff have not felt safe or respected, and I want you to know that I’m here for you,” Kasper continued. “The leadership team and the executive committee hear you.”

Kasper pointed out that NAR is bringing in outside experts to evaluate its existing sexual harassment policies and reporting procedures and plans to receive and implement recommendations for “new and better safeguards and procedures.”

NAR is also taking a closer look at how it evaluates its leadership selection process and interacts with the association staff and professionals. That will, at least partially, fall on the trade group’s newly established “Culture Presidential Advisory Group (PAG).”

NAR has also brought in organizational culture expert Shaun Harper to take point on the effort, which Kasper said is “still evolving.”

“Members, we have a lot of work to do,” she said. “Your executive committee and leadership team feel an incredible sense of importance and urgency around this, and we are moving quickly. We also want to get this right. We have to listen better. We have to take meaningful action. We have to do better by our members and our staff, so look for us to share timely updates as we figure these things out.”

While Kasper’s address comes roughly a week after the New York Times article, there hasn’t been any lull in the dialogue around workplace sexual harassment as industry leaders have continued to voice dismay over the findings of the investigative piece fervently.

That includes Sue Yannaccone, president and CEO of Anywhere Brands and Anywhere Advisors, who has been outspoken about her disappointment in the findings of the exposé. She recently spoke out—as many did—in front of several hundred business owners and leaders at RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange, urging attendees to “be an ally.”

“Your voice matters,” she said. “You don’t have to be a woman to support women and diverse perspectives in a way that makes us better and will give us the respect and the dignity and the honor that this industry should be carrying forward.

“As a woman in this industry, who has spent her entire life in this industry, I know what it’s like,” Yannaccone added. “I know what it’s like to have a voice that is not always heard and not always respected…I love this industry. I love what I do. We should all be proud and honored to be able to help people on the journey of homeownership.”

Also addressing the issue in his opening remarks at the event, RISMedia Founder and CEO John Featherston said, “It’s up to us in this industry to root out the bad apples. We’re facing a crossroads in this industry and need our leaders to step up and make sure our integrity is never in question. Sexual harassment has no place in our business.”