Whether you’re a guest or a member of the household, there’s no doubt that a clean home feels more welcoming and inviting. Unfortunately, a lot of harsh chemical cleaners can be damaging to the environment or have unpleasant side effects for humans and pets.

While industrial cleaners have their place for industrial-sized jobs, natural cleaners can be effective and easy options for daily household chores.

Baking Soda

Baking soda is a natural cleaner powerhouse. It is an excellent deodorizer to sprinkle on carpets and furniture and can even be stored in an open container to help mitigate odors in the fridge. Additionally, Baking soda is a gentle abrasive cleaner, which means it is excellent when formed into a paste with soap water to tackle more challenging cleaning jobs on hard surfaces around the house.

Lemon Juice

The acid from lemon juice is naturally antimicrobial and has minimal bleaching properties. It also smells fresh. Adding lemon juice or simply using a lemon to clean around your kitchen can have a positive impact on your kitchen’s overall freshness. A half of a lemon and coarse salt can be an effective wood cleanser for any wood cutting boards or kitchen utensils. When combined with another natural cleanser, you can tackle even the grimiest situation on hard surfaces around the home.

Hydrogen Peroxide

When used in a diluted form, hydrogen peroxide can be used to kill germs and bacteria on surfaces. As an effective disinfectant, hydrogen peroxide can be used around the house to sanitize. A bit of hydrogen peroxide can also be highly effective at removing blood stains from fabric.

Castile Soap

This primary plant-based soap is traditionally made and biodegradable. It is also a workhorse around the home. Castile soap can be used for the body and hair, but also as an all-purpose cleaner for washing clothing, cleaning surfaces, and washing household items. Diluted castile soap can be combined with water and other cleaners for a more robust cleaning solution.

White Vinegar

Perhaps the most commonly used natural cleaner, white vinegar is extremely inexpensive and easy to come by. While its smell can be rather potent, vinegar comes in handy as an odor remover option to dissolve mineral deposits and disinfect surfaces. You can mix it with water to create an all-purpose cleaner. To lessen the harsh smell, add lemon juice, herbs, and even lemon peels to your cleaning spray bottle for a zesty and fresh cleaning solution.