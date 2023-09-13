Incorporating living materials in your home’s design and decor scheme creates a timeless foundation to layer home items. Living materials are also durable, long-lasting, can make your home healthier, and add value to your house. Living or natural materials can be incorporated from the floors to the ceiling, elevating how your home looks and feels. Read on for tips on designing your home with living materials.

Wood

Wood has stood the test of time as one of the most common natural materials in a home. From hardwood floors, countertops, millwork and wood accents throughout the house, wood makes a home feel grounded, solid and elevated. Hardwoods, such as oak and maple, are typically top choices for flooring. For countertops, oak, walnut and maple are also top choices.

Marble

Marble can have a bad reputation because of its ease of staining and etching. However, think of your favorite cafe or centuries-old European buildings and structures — marble surfaces are common and plentiful. To embrace marble, you need to be comfortable with the patina that comes with the stories your home keeps. With regular maintenance, marble will last forever and is the material that can transform a kitchen.

Wool

Wool rugs, carpets and stair runners have long offered many benefits and are a top material selection in timeless, expertly-designed homes. Wool is made without chemicals and resists common household allergens. It’s soft to the touch, dirt-repellent, resists fading and is known for being solid and durable. In fact, a well-maintained wool carpet or stair runner can last as long as 20 years.

Grasscloth

Grasscloth wallpaper can instantly create a space that exudes casual luxury. Its texture provides depth and dimension while also lending to an approachable luxury. Grasscloth wallpaper comes in various colors and works equally well in contemporary and modern spaces. A natural material, grasscloth is made of grass blades that are handwoven. Because of this, it’s best in low-traffic and low-moisture spaces, such as a study or dining room.

Bamboo

Bamboo shades are also referred to as woven wood shades. These window coverings are made of bamboo, natural woods, reeds and grasses. They are eco-friendly and have a laid-back elegance. Bamboo shades can stand alone as inside or outside mount shades or can be installed as a layered look by hanging drapery panels over the shades. Bamboo shades come in various colors outside of the typical brown and tan.

Linen and cotton

Linen bedding creates a soft, comfortable, breathable spot to lay back, relax and recharge. Linen is also long-lasting and durable, getting softer with every wash. Its breathable properties help facilitate a cool, restful night’s sleep.

Sisal and jute

Natural fiber rugs like sisal and jute are tried-and-true area rug options. Whether they’re used to anchor a dining table, as an entryway rug, a stair runner, a hallway runner, or a living room rug, they are neutral pieces that can work in any space. They are perfect as a stand-alone rug or a base on which to layer a more colorful rug on top.