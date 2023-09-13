Finding a new home can be a stressful and exciting prospect. There are a lot of factors to consider when searching for your dream home; from square footage to location, you likely have a list of wants and deal-breakers. Many buyers don’t consider where an HOA rests on those lists.

Benefits of an HOA

HOAs have standards for home builds and colors. This can ensure cohesion and boost the overall aesthetic. HOA’s rules can also ensure everyone in the neighborhood maintains homes and curb appeal, protecting property values throughout the neighborhood.

HOAs can foster a sense of community by organizing neighborhood potlucks, block parties, and other events. They may also mediate conflicts to ensure everyone in the neighborhood’s needs are met. Some offer neighborhood watch programs as well. This can be helpful for anyone who wants to have a close relationship with neighbors.

Some HOAs work with vendors who will cover external maintenance like landscaping and snow removal.

Disadvantages of an HOA

Fees, Fines, or Assessments : HOAs charge monthly or annual fees to cover things like maintenance and management costs. HOAs are also allowed to charge fines or special assessments for a breach of regulations or to cover unexpected costs like repairs or improvements. Fees can vary significantly from one HOA to another, and some will be more aggressive in applying fines than others.

Exterior Restrictions: HOAs can have strict rules about building renovations, exterior modifications, paint colors, landscaping, and even lawn decor or parking on the street. This can feel restricting to some homeowners.

Lack of Property Versatility: Some HOAs will have rules restricting long-term renting, short-term renting (like an Airbnb), long-term guests, and even dog breeds, among other things. This can make your property less usable than a home outside of an HOA’s purview.