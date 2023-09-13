Vacation homes can provide a sense of privacy and home in a fun or exotic location. For those who want more autonomy than staying at a family member’s home or require privacy than a hotel can offer, a vacation home rental can be a logical choice. Staying at a vacation home will require different needs than a hotel or a family member’s home.

Verify the Amenities

Finding out what amenities will be available at your vacation home is key to packing effectively. Many vacation homes are stocked with essential household items such as linens, towels, toiletries, kitchen utensils, and more. If your vacation home has a pool, spa, or other extra amenities, it is also helpful to know so you can pack appropriate clothing and items.

Evaluate Your Goals Realistically

As with any vacation, your daily plans will naturally influence your packing needs. Beyond simply the climate and activities available in the area where you plan to vacation, be honest about your plans within the vacation home itself. Avoid overpacking by rationally evaluating how you will act once in “vacation mode.” These kinds of items are great to pack if you’ll truly use them, otherwise, leave them at home:

Board games or Books: If you don’t have time for indoor entertainment, it may be better to pass on them.

Groceries or Kitchen Items: If you tend to order out, groceries won’t be a savings.

Gym Equipment: Small weights and bands can be helpful when traveling only if you’ll use them.

Electronics: Laptops, gaming devices, and other entertainment items may be bulky to take along and not worth the additional space if you have planned daytime activities.

Daily Essentials

No matter where you are staying on a vacation, be sure to pack your traditional daily essential items. While your vacation home may have a lot of homey items, you will likely miss your daily essentials if you fail to bring them along. Consider these items vital to your trip: