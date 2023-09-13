Annual maintenance is key to protecting your property and keeping your home looking and working at its best. While some tasks can be delayed or only need tending occasionally, there are specific maintenance tasks that are crucial to perform each year.

Roof Inspection

Your roof is the largest investment of your home, and its importance cannot be overstated. A leaking roof can be extremely costly to repair and can cause damage to the interior of your home; including the electrical wiring. Protect your home by investing in a professional roof inspection annually to ensure that any issues are spotted right away.

HVAC Maintenance and Inspection

Your HVAC works hard throughout the year. Ensure it gets an annual inspection and tune-up by a trained professional. When you choose to schedule the maintenance and care is up to you, but many experts recommend doing it before a high-use season. Schedule your HVAC for keeping in the fall or spring before extreme temperatures mean you will be relying on it heavily. No one wants to find themselves on an extremely hot or cold day without access to temperature controls. Since extreme temperatures can exacerbate an issue, if you don’t have your HVAC system addressed ahead of the season, you may find yourself in need of emergency repair.B

Lawn Care

Unlike many critical annual maintenance tasks, landscaping and lawn care must be done throughout the year incrementally. Unfortunately, lawn care is not a “one and done” task, but tending correctly to your yard will increase your curb appeal and property value. Your lawn and landscaping needs are addressed throughout the year; particularly during the change of seasons. Make sure the sprinkler system is set up for each season’s weather.

Gutter Cleaning

Debris can accumulate during stormy weather in the fall and winter seasons. Keeping your gutters clear is key to protecting your roof and your home’s foundation from water pooling and even freezing. Water damage is costly and a pain to address, so save yourself the trouble and care for your gutters properly.

Weatherproofing

Annual weatherproofing can mitigate issues with pest infestations and can keep your heating and cooling costs low. Tending to weatherproofing is inexpensive and relatively easy even for inexperienced handymen, so be sure that you don’t skip this task.