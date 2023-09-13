Children are known for running around, spilling and dropping things, and playing with toys that can scratch or dent floors. If you’re searching for a house with kid-friendly flooring, or if you already own a home and you’re making changes to prepare for a new baby, here are some flooring options that should be at the top of your list.

Hardwood

Hardwood flooring is durable and easy to clean. Unlike carpet, wood doesn’t collect dirt, dust, pet dander and other allergens.

Even though hardwood flooring is tough, it can get dented and scratched, and spills that aren’t cleaned up immediately can cause wood to warp. On the plus side, hardwood flooring that’s damaged doesn’t necessarily have to be replaced. It can be refinished multiple times. That can make hardwood flooring a good long-term investment.

Laminate

Like hardwood, laminate flooring is beautiful, durable and easy to maintain. Laminate flooring resists stains, scratches and indentations and doesn’t trap dirt and allergens. Another benefit of laminate flooring: it costs less than hardwood.

Vinyl

Vinyl flooring requires minimal maintenance, and it’s durable enough to stand up to spills and other kid-related accidents. It can also provide a healthy environment for your family. Vinyl is a non-porous material that can prevent the growth of mold and the spread of bacteria.

Since vinyl flooring is soft, children are unlikely to get seriously hurt if they fall down. That might be important to you if you have a little one who’s learning to walk or if your kids are particularly rambunctious or accident prone.

Rubber

Rubber flooring is a durable, long-lasting material that’s an excellent choice for a family with youngsters. It’s easy to clean, and its shock-absorbing qualities mean young kids will be unlikely to get hurt if they fall. In addition, rubber flooring is a dense material that can help keep noise from a child’s room from spreading to other parts of the house.

Cork

Cork flooring is soft, so you won’t have to worry about injuries if a child trips and falls. Cork flooring can be a good choice if a member of your family has allergies. Cork doesn’t trap dirt and dust, is easy to clean and resists stains and mold.

Explore Kid-Friendly Flooring Options

If you have or plan to have kids, the type of flooring in your house will impact your children’s safety, the amount of time you spend on cleaning, your quality of life and your budget. Look for flooring that’s strong enough to resist damage, easy to care for, safe, attractive and affordable.