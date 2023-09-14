A sofa is the most integral piece of furniture in a living room or family room. It’s often the focal point that sets the design scheme for the room, and it can have the most significant functional and aesthetic impact on a room. Sofas are where we lounge, entertain, nap, cuddle, work and eat. Sofa shopping can be overwhelming, with many different price points, sizes, styles and configurations available. When you buy your next sofa, use this guide to help you navigate the process.

Measure your space

Before you begin shopping, measuring your space is essential so you have a starting point for your selection. Measure the length and the depth of the area you want to fill. You can use painter’s tape if you need help visualizing the size of the sofa. When you take your measurements, it’s also essential to consider the walkways and the placement of the other furniture in the room. Another vital area to measure is your doorways. The sofa needs to fit in your home when it’s delivered. When you start your sofa search, you can eliminate options that don’t fit your measurements.

Determine the room’s function

A more formal space, such as a living room, will need a different style of sofa than a high-traffic room, such as a family room or lower level. If you’re selecting a sofa for the family room or other communal gathering space, you may want a deeper sectional or l-shaped sofa. If the sofa is for a more infrequently used living room, you may opt for a Chesterfield or English roll-arm sofa.

Know your lifestyle

Performance fabrics are excellent for busy households. Performance fabrics can hold up to pets, spills, snacks and debris. This heavy-duty type of fabric comes in various colors, materials and patterns, so you’ll never be able to tell that its primary function is keeping stains at bay.

Match your design aesthetic

Sofas come in so many different silhouettes and lines. If your design style leans more contemporary, then a sofa with sleep, straight lines on the arms and backs and a bench cushion may work best in your home. If your design style leans more traditional, a sofa with softer edges, tufted accents, rolled legs and more ornate legs can help lend a classic feel.

Test your selection

Once you’ve created the sofa that will best align with how you live, it’s essential to bring swatches home to see how the pieces will work with the other furniture pieces in your space. Additionally, if you’re purchasing the sofa from a retail location you can visit, be sure to test it so you’re confident that it’s comfortable.