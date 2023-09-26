Guaranteed Rate, a cutting-edge mortgage lender driven to be the nation’s top Fintech, continues to revolutionize the industry with PowerVP, a game-changing app exclusively available to their expert Loan Officers. With PowerVP, Loan Officers can run all aspects of their business directly from their phone, allowing them to give agents and borrowers updates and approvals from virtually anywhere.

This will offer Loan Officers and agents alike unparalleled efficiency and speed when it comes to streamlining operations, improving communication and enhancing their clients’ experience.

According to Ramesh Sarukkai, Guaranteed Rate’s Chief Product and Technology Officer, “We invented the industry’s first digital mortgage, here comes its wireless remote.”

In the past, a real estate agent working alongside a lender, no matter the time or day, would traditionally have to wait until their preferred Loan Officer is back at their desk to boot up their computer and run the numbers to deliver a pre-approval letter or lock in an interest rate. The groundbreaking PowerVP app now empowers every Loan Officer to create mortgage magic for their customers at any time, from anywhere.

“This is the app Loan Officers have waited their entire career for,” said Mike Dye, Guaranteed Rate Senior Production Manager.

With PowerVP, Loan Officers can provide agents with an array of essential services right at their fingertips, including lightning-fast pre-approval, 24/7 loan status updates, real-time pricing, credit checks, borrower qualification info and direct application links.

“It’s now entirely possible for us to qualify buyers for their dream home by the time they leave the open house,” said Mike Dye. “Agents submitting an offer at 8:30pm? Our sales team can get the pre-approval delivered at 8:35, all within this robust tool that will help deliver the speed to our amazing customers that wins home purchase bids.”

By solidifying and streamlining the partnership between agents and Loan Officers, PowerVP is paving the way toward a more-fruitful future.

For more information, visit rate.com/power-vp-agent.