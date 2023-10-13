Cozy season has officially arrived. Those long, warm summer days outdoors have transformed into crisp fall mornings and chilly autumn evenings. Warm fires, pumpkin bread in the oven, inviting textures, warm hues, colors and natural elements all lend to an inviting autumn scheme. Transitioning between seasons doesn’t require a complete redesign. It’s about making subtle shifts and incorporating seasonal elements. Read on for your must-have autumn home decor guide to help your home feel like a seasonal refuge.

Exterior autumn updates

Decorating the outside of your home will create a welcoming, seasonal feel before you come inside. Consider these exterior refreshes to create an inviting autumnal first impression.

Update the seasonal foliage

Replacing your summer blooms with seasonal fall arrangements is a quick and easy way to give your front porch an instant fall feel. Brightly colored mums in rich purple and bright marigold hues are eye-catching and will help brighten your patio, while all-white mums combined with green flowering kale will result in an elegant fall floral theme.

And, it’s not autumn without pumpkins. Groupings of pumpkins in odd numbers create a seasonal vignette, and layering in different sizes and colors of pumpkins and gourds can create an understated autumn scene.

Create an outdoor lounge area

Before the bitter cold of winter sets in, take advantage of crisp fall nights outside. Ensure your fire source is working, outdoor blankets are plentiful and you have the lighting to create a comfortable atmosphere.

Interior fall refreshes

A few simple decor tweaks will help create an inviting and cozy autumn atmosphere that instantly creates a feeling of home.

Layer with texture and pattern

Fall is all about layers, soft textures and coziness. Updating your throw blankets and pillows is an easy way to prepare a space for the chillier months ahead. Throws and pillows with lots of texture in thick weaves and heavy fabrics, like wool, boucle, cashmere, velvet, mohair or fur, will invite you to stay for a while. Casually drape a throw blanket across the sofa or pile them in a basket adjacent to the sofa.

Bring in natural elements

Ease into the transition of seasons by bringing your favorite natural elements indoors. Bringing the outdoors inside can allow you to enjoy your summer gardening efforts and help bridge the two seasons together. Create bouquets of hydrangeas from your garden or dry them out to extend their lifespan. Cut branches from your trees and display them in oversized vases for a more organic look.

Update the lighting

Lighting is one of the best ways to transform a space and to set the mode. As it gets darker earlier and you spend more time indoors, having the optimal interior lighting plan in your home will help create the most inviting space. In the evenings, turn off the recessed lighting in favor of task lighting, such as floor and table lamps. Incorporating more table lamps and cordless lamps will lend to the overall ambiance.

Remember the details

The small details are the most important final step in elevating how your home feels and giving it that special touch. A fall-inspired playlist, your favorite autumn scents, rearranging the shelf decor, refreshing the floral arrangements, updating picture frames and replacing the hand soap all help to create a seasonally inspired space.

Once your home decor updates are made, host a fall gathering with family and friends to help celebrate a new season.