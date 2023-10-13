The home industry is filled with micro-trends that can go out of style almost as soon as they arrive. Some of these trends aren’t trendy; instead, they are classic design themes that are trending at the moment. One of these examples is the grandpa chic design trend. It’s a traditional, cozy, deep, rich design and the perfect autumn aesthetic. If you want to bring some grandpa chic into your home, read on for ways to accomplish this look.

Collected over time

Grandpa chic is a layered design style that looks like the pieces have been acquired over time. These pieces blend new and antique or vintage and can also blend design styles. There are never matching furniture sets in a grandpa chic space. Instead, the items in the room are creatively curated and likely are made of aged wood, leather with patina and plush textiles such as wool, cotton and fur. While some pieces can be new, others have a story to tell. While the style isn’t cluttered, grandpa chic is the opposite of minimal.

Patina

Surfaces in a grandpa chic space have a patina that only comes with age. Patina brings charm, warmth and sophistication to pieces, adding to the room’s traditional look and feel.

Warm tones

A warm color palette sets the tone for a grandpa chic space. Dark wood and warm tones of green, rust, cream, plum, gold and brass lend to a warm, traditional grandpa chic palette. Plaid and herringbone are two tried and true patterns to incorporate into a grandpa chic design aesthetic. A dark and moody space makes the room feel cozy yet sophisticated.

Comfort

Comfort is a top priority in a grandpa chic room. Oversized furniture, worn leather and plenty of generously sized throw pillows and blankets in deep colors that are highly textural create an inviting and warm atmosphere.

Layer a story

Like grandpa, a grandpa chic space should tell a story and feel rich with nostalgia. This can be accomplished through layering accessories that have been collected over the decades. Even if the pieces you select haven’t been collected over time, you can replicate this experience by shopping vintage, antiques and being creative with family photographs and other mementos. Some items to include are:

Black and white family photos

Vintage books

Anquite clock

Aged brass accents, such as candlesticks, bowls and other decorative objects

Leather decor accents, such as lampshades and other objects

Gold picture frames

Oil landscape paintings

Masculine

A grandpa chic space has a masculine feel that can feel laid-back and while also making a statement. The rich tones, collected look and storied layers are all part of the masculine undertones of the space.

While grandpa chic works well in all seasons, it has a particularly welcoming vibe when the weather cools down.