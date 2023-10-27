Homeownership can feel daunting when you realize the amount of maintenance and care a house requires to maintain its value, be functional, and look its best. Being proactive with home maintenance is also a long-term cost-saving method, as it reduces the risk of the home needing costly repairs. However, knowing the home maintenance projects to prioritize can be overwhelming if you don’t know where to start. Here are some of the most common home maintenance questions to help you create a well-oiled home maintenance strategy.

How much time should I invest in home maintenance?

The most manageable way to stay on top of the essential home maintenance tasks is to divide the tasks by season. Having a small checklist of home tasks by season will give you a blueprint to follow to ensure your home is ready to face the changes of each season.

How do I determine the most essential home maintenance projects, and when should I complete them?

Using the seasonal maintenance approach, it’s helpful to identify the most crucial home maintenance tasks by season instead of viewing it as one giant list.

Spring:

Schedule a spring clean-up, rake the winter leaves, lay fresh mulch and turn on the outdoor faucets.

Have an arborist inspect trees for dead branches and illness.

Reseed and fertilize the lawn.

Clean the windows.

Inspect the in-ground sprinkler system and have it serviced.

Inspect the roof for loose or damaged shingles due to winter weather.

Clean the window and door glass and screens.

Refinish the deck.

Power wash the siding and windows.

Clean the gutters.

Replace the batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Summer:

Maintain weekly weeding and lawn mowing and daily flower and grass watering.

Reverse the ceiling fans.

Schedule a monthly pest service.

Have the air conditioner serviced.

Clean the AC filters once a month when the AC is in high use.

Oil the garage door and chain.

Fall:

Plant perennials, such as peonies and hydrangeas.

Plant spring bulbs such as tulips and daffodils.

Schedule a fall clean-up to remove leaves, which prevents mold from growing.

Clean the leaves from the gutters.

Turn off exterior faucets, cover the spigots, and put away the hose to prevent the pipes from freezing and bursting.

Winterize the sprinkler system.

Have the heating system serviced.

Seal any leaks in the windows and doors.

Have the carpets professionally cleaned.

Replace the batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Winter:

Cover your air-conditioning unit.

Check the basement for leaks during thaws.

Inspect the roof, gutters, and downspouts for damage after storms.

Vacuum the bathroom exhaust fan grill.

Vacuum the refrigerator and freezer coils and empty and clean drip trays.

Clean the drains in sinks, tubs, showers, and dishwashers.

Stock up on the sidewalk to help the salt and ice melt.

Set up mouse traps as needed.

What are the most essential exterior home maintenance tasks?

Foundation: Regularly inspect the home’s foundation and driveway for cracks.

Roof: Annually check the roof roof for loose shingles and the chimney for loose bricks.

Gutters: Twice a year, check gutters for clogs and damage.

Regularly inspect the siding for peeling or chipping paint and the deck for warped wood.

What are the most essential interior maintenance tasks?