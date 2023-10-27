Embarking on a construction project of any magnitude is a significant undertaking. From permits, timelines, contractor woes, and indecision, many moving parts go into a successful construction project. Creating a plan is the most essential part of a home renovation project. However, before you plan, it’s crucial to have a basic knowledge of the process. Here are the most common renovation questions to ask before you kick off your project.

How do I prioritize multiple home renovation projects?

If you want to renovate multiple spaces in your home, prioritizing the projects will help ensure you complete the projects that achieve your home design goals. One way to approach this is to begin with projects that will help improve how you live in your home from a functional perspective. For example, if you need to convert a portion of your family room into a mudroom, completing the construction before refinishing the family room floors makes more sense. It’s wise to update the bones of your home, such as the foundation, roof, plumbing, and HVAC system, before taking on cosmetic projects. Investing in the projects that offer the highest ROI, such as kitchens and bathrooms, is another approach as you prioritize projects.

What professionals should be involved?

As you assemble a team to execute your construction vision, there is no clear-cut way. However, the team members you hire are your most valuable asset for the project.

Depending on the project scope, you may require an interior designer, an architect, and a contractor.

Architect: If the renovation is a larger-scale project that requires a permit, you will need an architect to create drawings.

Designer: A designer can review these drawings to make adjustments for areas that are outside the architect’s scope, such as moving outlets to accommodate the furniture floor plan, expanding doorways to ensure furniture fits, adjusting window positioning and sizing to allow for more natural light to come in, and many other tweaks that require a design eye.

Contractor or builder: A contractor or builder and a team of subcontractors will execute the vision set by the architect and designer. They will follow the blueprints, CAD drawings, floor plans, and other supporting materials to help create the finished space.

How do I determine a budget range?

Setting a budget, regardless of the size, is the first step when planning your renovation project. However, it’s difficult to determine a range if you don’t know the cost of labor and materials. If aesthetics are important, bring in a designer during these early planning stages. The numbers a contractor may provide can be very different from those a designer will provide after the designer understands your vision for the project. For example, suppose you want a beautiful marble bathroom, and your contractor quotes you on porcelain and ceramic tile materials. In that case, you will have significant sticker shock when you upgrade the material to marble.

Remember to get three estimates to make the most informed decision from a budget standpoint. As you finalize your budget, add 10 to 20 percent to cover contingencies.

What questions should I ask a contractor or builder?