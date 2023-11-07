The Global Business Council of the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors (HGAR) has announced it has received the prestigious 2023 Platinum Global Achievement Award from the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR). This marks the second year in a row that the Council has won this award.

Formed in 2018, HGAR’s Global Business Council previously was honored with a Gold Global Achievement Award in 2020 and 2021 and a Silver designation in 2019. In 2021, HGAR was awarded the Ambassador Association of the Year Award by NAR for its efforts in creating new and innovative programming benefiting both U.S. and Portuguese REALTORS®, a release noted.

“I am very proud of our Global Business Council. Thanks to our expanded global initiatives and programming, HGAR has been able to engage more deeply with so many of our members, new and old,” said HGAR President Tony D’Anzica. “ Our members are learning that being exposed to global strategies and partnerships broadens their knowledge, creates referral opportunities, elevates professionalism, and expands business networks across our entire region, as well as nationally and internationally.”

The Global Achievement Program is designed to recognize and reward the most active REALTOR® associations in global business. There are 130 global business councils nationwide, and those councils achieving each status classification are reviewed on a case-by-case basis and announced by the National Association of REALTORS® Engagement Team. Councils are evaluated in five focus areas: Business Plan, Marketing & Communication, Events/Education, Outreach, and Benchmarking.

Just last month, HGAR along with nine other regional associations, held the 17th Annual Global Real Estate Summit at the Fordham University Law School in New York City, drawing real estate professionals from 13 states, and three countries, including HGAR’s Portugal Trade Mission guests. The two-day event featured sessions on the latest market data, trends, resources, and tips to jump start or grow global business and better understand global cultures.

Some of the highlights of other HGAR’s Global Council’s activities in 2023 include: an HGAR delegation to the MIPIM conference in Cannes, France last March, as well as three global conferences in Western Europe; an HGAR-sponsored program on Sustainable Cities for FIABCI USA and UN Habitat last July; HGAR Global business virtual market updates with NAR India; and various collaborations with other Global Business Councils in the U.S. and Canada for programming on market updates on Ireland, Poland and Canada

HGAR this year also signed new Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with COFECI – CRECI, the Federal Council of Real Estate Brokers, Brazil; SIRA Spanish International Realty Alliance, Madrid, Spain, and API Associació D’agents Immobilaris de Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain.

In addition, HGAR is a Principal member of FIABCI USA and has participated in several joint programs with the international networking group in Cannes France, Washington D.C., Denver, Miami, and New York City.

For more information, visit https://www.hgar.com/.