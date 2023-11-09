Moving is a high-stress process. A well-executed plan can make moving as smooth as possible, but many homeowners don’t have the contingency plans they need should a challenge arise in the moving process. Downsizing needs adds to this stress.

What is a Move Manager?

A move manager is an expert in all facets of the moving process. They carry out surveys or questionnaires to find out their clients’ moving needs, as well as, the prospective moving budget and potential limitations. Many move managers are senior move managers who specialize in assisting older adults, individuals and families with downsizing, relocation, or simplifying their homes.

Who Needs a Manager?

It doesn’t matter how old you are, moving is one of the most stressful life changes. Regardless of age, moving often requires downsizing and hassle. A move manager can be an extra expense, but if you have the additional budget on hand, it may be worth the investment. Furthermore, if you are moving for work reasons, it may be within your interest to see if a move manager may be covered under company moving expenses.

If you are an older adult, moving can be especially difficult due to physical limitations associated with moving as well as a long-time accumulation of possessions that may need to be downsized to fit comfortably in your new low-maintenance housing option.

Pros of Hiring a Move Manager:

Budgeting Assistance and Cost Recouping: A good move manager will assist with budgets (even property appraisals) and assist with putting downsized items up for sale. They can also arrange for local movers to transport your belongings to your new home. Time Savings: Moving, packing and downsizing require a time investment. A move manager can take the burden of the process away for busy families or stressed individuals. Keep Emotions Managed: Especially when moving seniors, emotions can run strong. Senior move managers can assist with a transition to a retirement facility with empathy and mitigate the family feuding that can occur from the stress of moving and conflicting personalities.

Cons of Hiring a Move Manager

Cost is the biggest disadvantage to hiring a move manager. Hiring a move manager can run from $1,500 to $5,000. Since they offer a wide range of services, your individual needs will greatly influence the price, making it harder to gauge an estimate without a consultation.