RISMedia is excited to announce that Kim Crumley, Senior Vice President of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties will be heading up an industry-leading panel of real estate experts at the 2024 Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year, the company’s fourth-annual all-virtual conference to be broadcast live on Jan. 11, 2024.

Click here to register!

Crumley’s panel, “Communicating Your Value Proposition,” will cover:

The importance of value proposition has taken on new meaning in today’s commission-lawsuit climate. Savvy real estate professionals know that, no matter how the lawsuits shake out, effectively communicating your value proposition to buyers—as well as sellers—will have a direct impact on your earnings. In this session, panelists unpack how to increase and promote your value to today’s real estate consumers.

“In the wake of the Burnett trial, there will be more conversations around buyer representation,” Crumley said. “Now more than ever, we need to convey our value to buyers. It’s more than showing homes.”

Don’t miss this year’s impressive lineup of real estate leaders, Power Brokers, industry experts, top agents and premier coaches, who will offer valuable insights to overcome challenges and seize opportunities in the evolving market. This event will equip you with strategies to excel in today’s dynamic real estate market right from the start. Embrace change and win with Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year 2024!

Click here to register!