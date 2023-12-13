Spring is typically associated with significant house cleaning overhauls. However, completing the same cleaning in late fall and early winter is equally important. When the colder temperatures arrive, gathering around the indoor fireplace replaces evenings spent around the outdoor fire pit, mittens and gloves replace goggles and bathing suits, and chilly mornings enjoying your morning coffee in the sunroom replace sitting outside on the patio.

Having a clean and orderly space will make your increased time indoors feel calmer and more peaceful and can even reduce anxiety from being surrounded by clutter. Embarking on an autumn cleaning will give your home a fresh start before settling in at home during the colder months and before the chaos of the holiday season ensues. Read on for the areas of your home to declutter before the colder months arrive.

Mudroom or coat closet

Cleaning out your mudroom or coat closet before using all the winter gear will give this hardworking space a fresh start. Remove all items from the closets, cabinets, and drawers, and throw away expired or almost empty sunscreen, bug spray, and other warm-weather supplies. Match up the mittens and gloves, and throw out or donate items that no longer work or fit. This is also the time to throw out old sports equipment and donate shoes, jerseys, and accessories that no longer fit. Lastly, update the items you need, such as new mittens, hats, scarves, coats, and snow pants, so you’re ready for the first snow.

Bathroom cabinets

Bathroom cabinets should be cleaned once or twice a year, but it’s easy to overlook this task. Removing all the items from the cabinets and thoroughly cleaning the surfaces will give this space a fresh start. Throw out all items that are expired, almost empty, and that you no longer use. Decant liquid or powder products to create a more visually streamlined space. Clear storage bins are another helpful way to corral the bottles, tubs, and containers that can accumulate in a bathroom cabinet.

Closets

Going into a new season with an organized and streamlined closet can bring clarity to all areas of your life. A clean closet with only the necessary items can significantly reduce mental clutter. Donate the summer clothes you didn’t wear all season, and donate, consign, or throw out things that no longer fit or you know you won’t wear.

Pantry and refrigerator

As you prepare for holiday hosting, cooking, and baking, give your pantry and refrigerator a fresh start. Remove the contents from both spaces and disinfect all the surfaces. Throw out expired items, donate non-perishable items you know you won’t use, replenish the things you need, and decant everything you can. Transferring pantry items to clear containers will help you identify what you have and are running low on. Also, moving refrigerated items to clear containers can help the food last longer and save space. In the refrigerator, keeping the items in clear plastic bins is helpful from an organizational standpoint and will also help contain spills, drips, and messes.

Outside

Before the weather gets too cold, do a clean sweep of your outside spaces. Throw out broken toys, tools, utensils, and things that have gotten moldy or too dirty to salvage. Cleaning out these items means you’ll have less work to do during your spring cleaning.

Holiday decor

Lay out all your holiday decor items before you begin to decorate. Throw out broken items, and donate what you know you won’t display. Donating these items before the holidays start means that they will be able to have a new life in a home that needs them. You will be left with the most meaningful, sentimental, and practical pieces, creating an intentionally decorated holiday scene.