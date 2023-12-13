As you scroll through your social media feeds, you may see the same style of house and decor show up repeatedly. If you crave a different look than the design style that continues infiltrating your feed, it’s time to put down your phone and gather inspiration outside the screen. So, stop scrolling and find out where you can gain home design inspiration to create a home that reflects your style and design goals.

Design books

Perusing coffee table books, both old and new, can open doors to design styles you may not have known existed. On these glossy pages, you can get ideas for layouts, furniture ideas, color combinations, patterns, and more.

Historical books

Flipping through the pages of picture historical books can offer visual glimpses into historical homes, such as the White House, the homes of prominent families. Many of these images will have historical architectural elements that are still relevant today.

Magazines

New issues of shelter magazines are filled with glossy images of current home imagery. While these spaces are pictures of present designs, these styles have more variety than you’ll see on your feed. Also, reading old magazines can help you identify design elements that still feel relevant today.

Travel

Travel is one of the best ways to explore and discover the styles, colors, patterns, and textures you’re drawn to. From museums, boutiques, cafes, markets, galleries, and anywhere else you find yourself wandering, keep an open eye and open mind, and you may arrive home filled with endless inspiration.

Antique shops and estate sales

Spending an afternoon browsing antique and vintage shops and estate sales can help you fill your home with one-of-a-kind pieces that can complete a space. A room that couples these unique items with modern accents will result in an area that directly reflects your style.

Nature

Spending a day in nature and soaking in your surroundings can give you the color inspiration you won’t find on social media. Seeing different color pairings in nature, such as flowers, greenery, the sky, water, trees, and everything in between, can create the color palette you’ve been looking for for your home.

Inject more color

Often, many images you see on social media are neutral spaces devoid of color. Injecting color throughout your home can set it apart from the same design style you see consistently.

Shop your home

From old photos, letters, and items such as old keys, children’s clothing, and items from memorable events, your home is filled with memories and knick-knacks you can frame and hang on your walls. These little items will help you tell your stories and become conversation starters and family heirlooms.

Go custom

Working with an interior designer, you can create a home filled entirely with custom items, such as rugs, window treatments, furniture, and art. These built-for-you pieces will result in a look that no one else has.