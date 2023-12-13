The holidays are here, and the hosting season has arrived. Creating a beautiful and functional tablescape can delight your guests and create a magical holiday gathering scene. Designing the perfect tablescape balances having the necessary items to enjoy a meal, and ensuring the decor is enough to delight and not overwhelm. If you’re hosting this season, read on for tablescape design ideas to make your guests feel special as they gather around your table.

Scheme ahead

Before you begin collecting and assembling your items, take the time to create a mood board so you can imagine how the tablescape will look. From the color scheme, the types of florals, dinnerware, and the feeling you want the display to evoke, planning all these details will help you create a cohesive tablescape. It’s also important to think of how you will serve the food. If you plan on serving food on platters, there will be less room for table accents. However, if you set up a buffet, you’ll free more space on the table for additional decor.

Select the backdrop

Think, the tablecloth is to the table, as the paint is to the walls. The tablecloth is the backdrop of your tablescape, and can set the tone for the tablescape as a whole. A brightly colored floral tablecloth has a different look and feel than a white one. Or, if your gathering is more casual, you may skip the tablecloth entirely. If your table is round, you can layer a colored or patterned tablecloth over a generously sized neutral round tablecloth.

Use layers to delight

Like a beautifully designed room, layers make a space — and a tablescape — come to life. Layering a placemat or charger under every plate will add dimension, texture, and color to the table. A natural material, such as rattan, is an excellent neutral to help balance the rest of the colors. It’s also a material that is a perfect pairing for a neutral tablescape. To add height to the tablescape, you can add candlesticks of varying heights. Mixing metals will also add additional dimension. When selecting the dishes, mixing and matching china patterns can result in a visually stunning, layered presentation.

Choose seasonal foliage

Florals and foliage are the focal point of any thoughtfully designed tablescape. They can be elaborate or understated, but most importantly, the arrangements should be low so guests can see each other across the table. Simply greenery coupled with votive candles creates an elegant look. If you prefer flowers, selecting a single type in more significant quantities creates a luxe and refined look.

Add the details

The most minor details can leave the most lasting impact on your guest. Personalized and one-of-a-kind place cards, unique silverware, and beautiful napkins can create a memorable experience for your guests.

Set the table in advance

Setting your tablescape several days before you host gives you time to adjust the details to ensure your tablescape will delight your guests and exceed your hosting expectations.