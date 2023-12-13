Now that the temperatures have consistently dipped, it gets darker out earlier, and the holidays are here, making your home feel like the ultimate haven tops many homeowner’s decorating agendas. Creating a warm, welcoming, and cozy home can be the ultimate form of hospitality and self-care during these colder months. If you want to make your home feel softer and more soothing, read on for ways to make your home feel cozier.

Layer the lighting

Different levels of lighting can instantly warm up a room. Keeping the recessed lighting off and relying on the softer glow of task and ambient lighting can provide a warm glow and make the space feel more enveloped. Adding additional table and floor lamps to the rooms you gather can create a cozier feel.

Set up multiple seating areas

Defining multiple conversation areas in a room means creating various functional spaces. For example, in one large room, you can create two separate seating areas with several sofas and a smaller conversation area. Multiple rugs can help define these areas and make an ample space feel more intimate.

Create moments

Visual moments can transform an ordinary space into a room that welcomes and stays with you. Creating vignettes across the surfaces, such as accent, console and coffee tables, and the mantle, shelves, and kitchen and bathroom counters. In the living areas, these may be coffee table books styled with small objects. In the kitchen, it may be a small tray with your favorite frequently used oils and spices near the range.

Appeal to the senses

Appealing to the senses can create a backdrop for how you want your home to feel. Selecting a scent that brings you comfort, curating a soothing playlist, and incorporating fresh, seasonal florals all create a sensory experience in your home and can create feelings of coziness.

Keep the home clutter-free

A clutter-free home feels welcoming, inviting, and clean. Clean surfaces can instantly reduce stress and anxiety, making the overall space feel calmer. A system to keep your surfaces clear can create a more relaxed atmosphere.

Fill the walls

Empty walls can make a home feel start and bare. Filling these blank spaces can create a cozier and more welcoming effect. Adding a temporary piece can be helpful if you have empty walls because you’re waiting for the perfect piece. Even if the item is temporary, filling those empty spaces can add softness. Hanging art lights above the pieces of art is another layer that contributes to a warmer, inviting area.

Incorporate texture

Layering various textures can add depth, dimension, and warmth to a space. Mixing multiple textiles, such as velvet, mohair, wool, and fur, adds texture to create a layered, rich area. Dark walls can also make a room feel cozier and more grounded. Grasscloth wallpaper can instantly add texture, warmth, and visual interest to a room. Curtains in rich fabrics can add softness to the walls and help cover the wall space, making the room feel more enveloped.