Every choice for your home comes with its share of opportunity costs, and every homeowner knows that finding a great option involves researching the benefits and negatives of all your options to find the best for your specific use case. Flooring is no different.

Wood and Faux Wood Options Pros and Cons

Both laminate and traditional hardwood can be compelling options. Here’s what you should know.

Traditional Hardwood Flooring

Hardwood floors have a timeless and elegant look, and if well cared for, they can last for decades.

Pros:

Long lifespan if given proper care

Adds resale value and boosts ROI

Aesthetic appeal and sought after by most homeowners

Easy to clean spills and dust

Cons:

One of the more expensive flooring options

Laborious installation

Susceptible to scratches and dents

Moisture-sensitive (not ideal for basements or bathrooms)

Laminate Flooring

Laminate offers a similar aesthetic as traditional hardwood but has a few key differences.

Pros:

More affordable than hardwood

Similar aesthetic to hardwood

Durable and resistant to scratches, stains or dents

Easy to have installed professionally or as a DIY option

Easy to clean

Cons:

Replicated hardwood appearance (may not look as genuine)

Limited options for refinishing if damaged

Swelling can occur if exposed to water or excessive moisture

Tile Pros and Cons

Tile flooring can come in a variety of styles, colors, and shapes, making it extremely versatile and easy to customize to your specific style needs.

Pros:

Endless style and pattern options

Extremely durable

Cooling effect (great for warmer climates)

Easy to clean immediate spills

Great for high-moisture areas

Cons:

Cold to touch (issue can be mitigated by heated title)

Grout care and maintenance requirements

Might be less comfortable than cushioned flooring options

Carpet Flooring Pros and Cons

A traditional option for a reason, carpet can have its share of benefits. However, carpet flooring does have its limitations.

Pros:

Comfortable and cushioned flooring option

A natural insulator to keep rooms warmer

Available in a variety of patterns, colors, and textures

Cons:

Prone to staining and wear over time

Allergen trapping (not ideal for those avoiding pet hair, dust, and dander)

Deep cleaning may require a professional system

Remember that the right choice will depend on your budget, lifestyle, and style preferences for each space in your home. Additionally, keep in mind that specific products and quality of installation can impact the performance of any flooring material.