Spring may be classically thought of as the season for gardening, but seasoned gardeners and landscape experts know that winter does not come without its share of gardening chores. This winter, promote plant health and prevent damage from cold weather by ensuring a smooth transition into spring with these top tips for getting your garden winter-ready.

Clear Out Summer Growth

Now is the time to clear out summer growth by removing annual plants and pruning your perennials. This will ensure that your garden bed is ready for spring’s revitalizing growth. Be sure to remove any spent annuals and begin the process of cutting back any of your perennials to promote healthy growth in the next season. If you’re unsure how to properly take care of the plants that you own, be sure to check with a local gardening expert for tips. They can offer the best advice for caring for your foliage based on your climate’s conditions.

Protect Your Sensitive Plants

Add mulch to your garden beds to help regulate temperature and retain moisture throughout the season. Consider adding compost or organic matter to enrich your soil’s nutrients and structure at this time. If you have any shrubs or trees, be sure to wrap any vulnerable foliage to Shield them from winter winds and frost. For delicate plants, now is the time to use your frost cloths or other protective covers to ensure they are not damaged by the cold temperatures.

Maintain Your Tools

Now is the time to give your gardening tools some extra TLC. Consider cleaning, sharpening, and repairing any gardening tools that may need some extra care. Most importantly, take a quick peek around your property for any loose tools or gardening implements that need to be put away and protected from the elements. If you have any gardening tools that have reached the end of their life dispose of them properly and take a moment to purchase a new one. No weekend warrior wants to find themselves ready to hop into spring gardening only to remember that their favorite gardening tool needs to be replaced. Set yourself up for success by checking off that task now so that you can hit the ground running when spring arrives.

Property Inspection

Finally, take a moment to inspect your outdoor space. Now is the time to repair trellises or fences and any other structures that may be damaged and need repairs to withstand winter weather. It’s also an excellent opportunity to take one last look for any outdoor tools or furniture that may need to be stored away for winter.