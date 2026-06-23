SERHANT., the AI-native real estate and media company, has announced that it is bringing its proprietary technology platform and global media reach to Texas with simultaneous launches in Houston, Austin, San Antonio and Dallas.

In addition to 13 top-producing founding agents who have collectively sold nearly $1.5 billion in real estate, six independent brokerages are joining forces across Texas. Each firm chose to align its established business, agents and local market leadership with SERHANT. for its AI-native infrastructure.

The Texas expansion gives SERHANT. an immediate presence in some of the most dynamic and rapidly growing luxury markets in the country. It follows the company’s entrance into California earlier this year and marks its 17th state since it first expanded outside of New York in 2023.

“Top agents and independent brokerages are choosing SERHANT. because we built what no one else has,” said Ryan Serhant, founder and CEO. “S.MPLE, our proprietary AI platform, handles the operational lift agents spend years trying to solve on their own. Our media and marketing engine does the rest. You get the technology and reach of a global brand without losing the boutique culture.”

SERHANT. Texas is led by Susana Sarvis as managing director and broker of record, based out of the firm’s Houston office. A Houston native with more than 17 years in the industry, she built her career helping agents grow their businesses as a coach, and previously worked as a school teacher.

Six established, independent Texas brokerages are joining forces with SERHANT. at launch, bringing their teams and local market leadership to the firm’s platform.

Chris Phan joins SERHANT. as a founding member, bringing his brokerage, Truss Real Estate, and a team of 15 to the firm. Over the past 11 years, he has closed nearly $260 million in career sales volume, including $46.7 million in the last 12 months.

David Garcia Jr. and Alanna D’Antonio Garcia join SERHANT. as founding members, bringing their San Antonio-based independent brokerage, Evoke Realty, with a team of agents spanning San Antonio, Austin and the Coastal Bend, and more than $380 million in career sales to the firm.

Patrick Burbridge brings his Houston-based brokerage, CitiQuest Properties, a firm founded in 2008 and specializing in new construction and development.

Robert Alvarez Jr. and Lisa Martin bring their Dallas area brokerage, MRA Realtors, to SERHANT. The husband-and-wife team, named to the 2025 and 2026 Real Producers North Dallas Top 1000 bring more than four decades of combined experience and deep DFW roots to the firm, and together have sold more than $65M of residential and commercial real estate within the last eight years.

Kasey Fagan is bringing her Austin-based independent brokerage, KF Real Estate, and more than $100 million in career sales to the firm.

Ellen Steele is bringing her Austin-based independent brokerage, Steele Portfolio Real Estate to the company as a newly launched team, The Ausperity Group.

Each founding member of SERHANT. Texas brings a proven track record of high-volume sales and market expertise, according to the company.

Houston founding members include Eric Nelson and Erika Nelson, bringing Nelson Co. and more than $200 million in career sales across 500-plus transactions to the firm. Nicole Lopez brings Marlowe Group, alongside team members Janine Le and Eunice Portillo-Zamora, and more than $175 million in career sales to the firm. Michael Bass brings Bass Client Collective to the firm, with more than $127 million in career sales and 13 years of deep market expertise.

Austin founding members include Arion and Nicole Crenshaw, co-leaders of Crenshaw Residential Group, bringing their team of five agents and more than $140 million in career sales. Dustin Weiss brings The Weiss Group, and more than $120 million in individual career sales.

Dallas founding members include Matt Keeton from Monument Realty, bringing more than $80 million in career sales to the firm. Michael Petersen, from On Demand Realty is bringing Petersen Real Estate Group team members Tara VanNatta and Tevin Johnson, and more than $300 million in career transaction volume to the firm. Aaron Shockey brings the seven-person Aaron Shockey Group and more than $150 million in career sales to the firm.



For more information, visit https://serhant.com/.