Few children are organizing mavens from the start, but there’s no doubt that good organization in a child’s play space can mean more time for fun and less frustration for kids and parents alike. Finding kid-friendly organizing solutions is key to making cleanup a breeze. An organized playroom can foster imagination while empowering children to maintain their toys responsibly.

Child-Sized Furniture

The world is a big place, especially for young children. Make organizing and cleaning up easy by making their space cater to their size. Furniture specially made for young children can Empower them to utilize the items the way adults do. Low-level shelving allows kids to put away their toys with ease. Similarly, tables, chairs and other furniture that is child size allow them to push in their chairs and reset the room the way an adult can easily. Help your child build lifelong tidying habits by first catering the space to their needs.

Label Everything

Kids often have an out-of-sight, out-of-mind approach to their belongings. This can be why they favor keeping everything that is precious to them out on the floor or where it is easily seen. Unfortunately, this can lead to a lot of clutter and haphazard mess. Instead, label all items that may be tucked away in any bins. This allows children to see that their favorite belongings are still ready and available whenever they need them and makes it easy for them to put away any pieces when they are finished. If your kids cannot read, consider labeling with icons or photos to make things simple.

Toy Rotation System

No matter how organized your space is, too many toys will inevitably lead to clutter. Implement a toy rotation system. This will ensure that kids feel like their toys are fresh and exciting, as well as limit the amount of toys that can be utilized at one time. This prevents a huge mess from occurring if they were to take everything out at once, and ensures easy clean up.

Avoid Overbuying

New and exciting toys come on the market every day. Between birthdays and holidays, there are a lot of opportunities to give your child something new. However, take stock and be mindful about the amount of toys that you are purchasing for your child. Consider gifting experiences or adding a small part to a current set instead of buying another new toy. This can limit the amount of clutter, preventing overwhelm and overstimulation in the playroom.