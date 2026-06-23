Above, Eric Elfman

MoxiWorks has entered a new chapter—one defined by a deliberate shift from a legacy collection of tools to a modern, AI-first platform, purpose built for how real estate brokerages operate today. With more than a decade of experience enhancing agent productivity and brokerage efficiency, the company has combined its deep industry expertise and proven scale with a ground-up rebuild designed for what real estate needs next. The result is a more intelligent platform that moves beyond passive software to actively help agents find, win and close more deals.

Building for the next chapter of real estate technology

Citing transaction volumes that are down sharply from 2022 and software adoption rates among agents stuck around 20% to 25%, Eric Elfman—CEO of MoxiWorks—notes that the transformation was ultimately driven by a real estate market under sustained disruption.

“When I joined two years ago, just like today, it continues to be a market of massive disruption that hasn’t rebounded by almost any measure. And to me, a massive disruption like that creates lots of opportunities for folks to do things differently,” explains Elfman, who has been building and running SaaS enterprise software businesses for almost 30 years.

“If you take that idea, and you take MoxiWorks—this enterprise-grade, almost 15-year-old business serving the biggest real estate brokerages in the United States, Australia and New Zealand—along with AI shooting right up through the middle, the opportunity here was to go back to the beginning and write software like a startup, which is exactly what we did.”

Add to that deep experience serving the industry’s largest brokerages and handling massive datasets across more than 400,000 agents, and Elfman says the magic was pairing that scale with the DNA of a startup and technology born in the age of AI.

Elfman knew the market deserved better, so he and his team set out to flip the script.

“I came to the conclusion that it wasn’t the right solution being delivered—and that the software was solving a brokerage problem, not an agent problem, so we changed who we were solving our problem for,” he adds.

“We couldn’t just start to bend and tweak our existing software, or it would have always just been old software,” says Elfman. “It wouldn’t get to the heart of the problem, which is that adoption is too low, and adoption won’t improve if we design only for the brokerage owner. The agent has to be part of the equation.”

A well-known name in real estate technology, MoxiWorks was born as a collection of point tools—email marketing, CRM, presentations and websites—that on their own were best in class and sold to the big enterprise brokerages.

With a finite number of large enterprise brokerages to serve, the company has started to evolve into the middle market—and they’re bringing everything under one product.

“We’re taking the best benefits of these classic point solutions and building them into an AI-native platform called RISE, with AI as the prime differentiator and mover of productivity,” explains Elfman, who notes that it’s all about providing tools that help people do more with their day.

From tools to outcomes: closing real estate’s execution gap

As the real estate industry shifts from tools to outcomes, AI is no longer experimental; it’s operational. Brokerages aren’t lacking technology; they’re lacking clarity, consistency and execution. And the gap isn’t effort. It’s turning data into action—and action into revenue.

Built on decades of real estate expertise, large-scale implementations and deep industry understanding, MoxiWorks has evolved into an AI-first system designed to solve the execution gap—not just add more tools.

Closing the gap begins with operationalizing intelligence. That means embedding it directly into the day to day through automated workflows that drive consistent, revenue-generating actions, underscoring the notion that this isn’t a surface-level rebuild, but a foundational rebuild of how technology should work for brokerages.

For MoxiWorks Chief Product Officer Ashley Fidler, who has been in the machine-learning AI space for 20 years, blending AI and workflow automation to drive business value provides a huge benefit as opposed to thinking about AI as its own isolated thing.

“We rebuilt our entire data foundation in RISE, so all the data can be combined under the hood, which gives us a lot of power in terms of how we can use AI. It gives us a lot more depth because we can access any data in the entire system in a more seamless way,” she says. “And data is the foundation of AI, and the foundation of being AI native.”

With 15 years of experience building products under her belt, Fidler believes there’s a ton of opportunity in real estate for those who build AI in a way that understands their business.

“What you want is a combination of an understanding of the business and a framework where you layer AI in strategically,” says Fidler, pointing to the two major kinds of AI that are built into RISE.

One is a RAG-based (retrieval-augmented generation) AI, which allows data to be brought together and combined with normal LLM (large language model) data, providing a lot of personalization power in addition to the ability to understand the person, what they’re trying to accomplish as well as the people in their database.

The second piece is the agentic AI that allows an action to be taken, whether it’s building campaigns, editing contacts or anything in between.

“When you bring those things together and you have them available as a pool across the entire platform, your imagination is the limit,” explains Fidler. “Then you can really iterate very, very quickly.”

And while Fidler notes that there’s nothing inherently wrong with adding AI as a bolt-on, as it’s a very useful thing to do, it doesn’t provide as much power over time in terms of making the whole product smart.

“AI is incredibly impressive, and it blows my mind on a daily basis, but nevertheless, it’s technology,” says Fidler. “And if you don’t know what you want to do with that technology, you’re not going to be as successful as you would be if you did know, which is why we built the product the way we built it, to help people who want to adopt AI but who don’t want to map their whole business out.

“That’s the benefit of us knowing our customers really well and having been in the space a long time,” she adds. “It gives us the ability to help them adopt AI in a way that’s more intelligent and easier for them to get that kind of benefit without so much heavy lifting.”

Turning signals Into action with RISE

Positioned as the intelligence layer at the core of MoxiWorks, RISE works behind the scenes to prioritize opportunities and guide practical decision-making. It identifies real opportunities while enabling consistent, scalable execution across agents and teams in a way that aligns with how modern consumers expect to engage.

For MoxiWorks CMO Kim Koraca, who brings 20 years of strategic marketing leadership experience to the role, the market was clearly ready for a shift. With every company trying to define its place in AI, Koraca saw a growing need for a more AI-first, outcome-driven platform. Chief among the signals was the increasing demand on agents’ attention.

“Follow-up has been an industry problem for more than 20 years, and despite waves of new technology, it still hasn’t been solved well,” says Koraca. “The industry added more tech tools, but not better prioritization. Agents are still being pulled in too many directions and need a systematic way to understand what to do today, why it matters, and where to focus their time.

“As the industry looks to AI for answers, most people still think of it as something you ask questions to in order to get a result,” adds Koraca. “RISE takes a different approach by surfacing what agents didn’t even know to ask. It identifies buying signals within an agent’s database and proactively recommends who to contact, when to engage and what to send—from a daily top-five contact list to suggested CMAs and presentations.”

For those agents who aren’t engaging because they don’t know what they should be doing, RISE ensures they aren’t missing opportunities that are sitting in their database.

“RISE isn’t just helping you clean up your inbox,” says Koraca. “It’s changing what your priorities were for the day so that you aren’t missing anything. It makes it easy for you to take action, ensuring that you’re still relevant and in control.”

And while everyone can say they’re bringing intent to the surface, according to Koraca, how that new feature or tool or app is deployed to the customer is where proptech is falling short today.

Koraca points to a common scenario: an agent wants to create better outreach, so they ask a generic AI tool to write a campaign using real client details (see image).

While the agent’s intent is innocent enough—use AI to save time and generate content with a personalized experience, each highlighted detail introduces risk. A client’s name, address, transaction history, family information and moving motivation all raise important questions about where that data goes, how it is stored, privacy and use of data compliance requirements, and whether it could be used beyond the agent’s original intent.

That is where responsible AI becomes critical. Brokerages already carry significant oversight across brand standards, financial information, MLS rules, regulatory compliance and client trust. AI adds another layer of responsibility.

As a native-AI platform built for real estate, RISE was designed with guardrails around how information is used and where it goes. By bringing AI into the platform itself, RISE gives brokerages and agents a safer, more controlled environment to work in, while making it easier for brokerages to set policies, support adoption and help agents use AI without pushing sensitive client data into open tools.

“This is where MoxiWorks’ deep experience in real estate software becomes a meaningful advantage. Our investment in AI, combined with a strong understanding of the industry’s expectations around data governance, brand compliance and brokerage oversight, shapes how AI is responsibly built into and used across the platform,” states Koraca.

Momentum that’s built to last

For MoxiWorks, this is only the beginning. Each RISE release is designed to help brokerages improve productivity and drive more profitable outcomes.

“There’s a huge benefit to helping people transform the way they work by using AI and workflows on multiple platforms like mobile and desktop and being able to work seamlessly,” says Fidler, who is excited about the way in which the product is coming along.

“I feel like we’re just getting started, and while it’s been an enormous amount of work to get us where we are today, the future of MoxiWorks is all about helping people with processes and systems while continuing to feed that intellectual horsepower and learn from our customers,” adds Koraca.

That forward-looking mindset reflects a broader commitment to continuous improvement, with a clear emphasis on building tools that evolve alongside the needs of modern real estate professionals.

“At the end of the day, agents will use software that makes them more money, and they’ll stop using software that doesn’t,” concludes Elfman—a pragmatic reality that underscores every product decision. “AI can be a differentiator right now, but while it’s getting easier to deploy, one of the advantages MoxiWorks will have is that we’re AI native, and so we’ll be able to lean into this lead for some time.”

For more information, visit https://moxiworks.com/rise.