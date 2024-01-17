While women typically earn less than men—their median weekly earnings are only 83% of men’s, as reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics—they overtake the opposite sex when it comes to homeownership, according to a new report from LendingTree.

LendingTree’s analysis of the latest U.S. Census Bureau data found that single women who live by themselves are more likely than single men who live by themselves to own a home in 47 of 50 states. In addition, single women own 2.71 million more homes than single men.

Key highlights:

Across the U.S., single women own 2.71 million more homes than single men. Single women own 10.95 million homes, while single men own 8.24 million. Put another way, single women own an average of 12.93% of the owner-occupied homes across the 50 states, versus 10.22% among single men.

The homeownership gender gap has increased slightly since 2021. Single women owned 10.76 million homes across the U.S. in 2021, while men owned 8.12 million—a difference of 2.64 million. This means that the 2022 gap of 2.71 million is 70,000 homes higher than in 2021.

Delaware, with the highest share of homes owned by single women, has the largest homeownership gap. 15.34% of owner-occupied households in the state are owned by single women—5.89 percentage points higher than the share of homes owned by single men.

After Delaware, Louisiana and Mississippi have the highest single-women homeownership rates. In the two states, 15.19% and 14.84% of owner-occupied households are owned by women who live by themselves. For comparison, single men own 10.71% and 10.85% of owner-occupied households in the same states.

The homeownership rate is highest among single men in New Mexico, North Dakota and Alaska. In these states, single men own 12.85%, 12.74% and 12.44% of all owner-occupied housing units.

Alaska, North Dakota and South Dakota are the only states where single men own a higher share of homes than single women. In Alaska, the share of homes owned and occupied by single men is 2.16 percentage points higher than the share of homes owned by single women. In North Dakota and South Dakota, the differences are 2.08 percentage points and 0.68 percentage points.

Major takeaway:

“Surprising as it might initially seem, the data is clear, women who live by themselves are more likely to be homeowners than men who do the same in almost all of the nation’s 50 states,” said LendingTree’s Senior Economist and report author Jacob Channel. “While some may attribute the higher homeownership rate among single women solely to things like divorce, it is important to keep in mind that the reasons why women are more likely to own homes than men are various and complex. Moreover, women’s higher homeownership rates do not discount other, oftentimes disproportionate, economic struggles that women face.”

